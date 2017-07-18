NGA Human Resources Launches Managed Payroll Solution for Africa

Single vendor, single technology solution ensures end-to-end HR and payroll solution across African continent

Includes 49 country-specific modules for local language & payroll legislation support

Helps HR solve people-critical business challenges including cost control and compliance risk

NGA Human Resources, a leading global provider of HR and payroll solutions, has introduced NGA Africa Payroll to help HR leaders address the cost, complexity and compliance challenges presented to multinational employers across Africa.

NGA Africa Payroll simplifies payroll for multinational companies and lowers the cost, compliance and regulatory risks affecting organizations paying employees in one or more countries on the African continent by providing an end-to-end outsourced payroll solution.

In line with other regional payroll solutions such as NGA LatAm Payroll, NGA Africa Payroll addresses the challenges presented by increasing levels of regulatory complexity, local compliance requirements, and rapidly evolving legislation across the African continent.

NGA Africa Payroll provides end-to-end payroll solution and integrates seamlessly with an organization’s HR technology landscape. The solution combines in-country payroll expertise with NGA’s market-leading integration, reporting, automation and analytics tools – including NGA Payroll Exchange, NGA myHRW and NGA Analytics – all managed through a single point of contact.

“The pace of business growth in Africa is putting pressure not only to enter the market, but on the performance of core business processes such as payroll. This is made more challenging by variances in regulatory, language and compliance requirements in each country. NGA Africa Payroll helps HR leaders unify payroll and HR service delivery across Africa,” explained Herman Venter, Managing Director, NGA Human Resources, Africa.

“This solution helps facilitate the expansion of multinational employers, whether they’re headquartered in Africa or elsewhere around the globe, and whether they employ large or small employee populations across the region,” Venter continued.

NGA Africa Payroll is underpinned by NGA HR’s African regional delivery network, language and compliance expertise, and administered from payroll services delivery centers in Pretoria, Cape Town and Umhlanga in South Africa, as well as through a network of local partners across the continent.

NGA Africa Brochure: http://resources.ngahr.com/nga-hr-payroll-africa

Presentation: http://resources.ngahr.com/nga-africa-payroll