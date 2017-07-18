Cognition Hosting Risk Management Webinar

Cognition Corporation, a software company specializing in medical device compliance and commercialization, has just announced two more sessions of its “From the Helm” Webinar Series.

These sessions will focus on incorporating usability engineering into risk management activities. Led by David Cronin, Cognition’s CEO, the half-hour public webinars will take an in-depth look at applying usability engineering to risk exercises such as the FMEA in an online, guided environment. The two sessions will occur July 26 & 27.

“We’re excited to discuss the applications of usability engineering,” says Mr. Cronin. “We hope to help shed light on how organizations can account for device interaction during the risk management process.”

These webinars are the next set of a series of featured webinars by Cognition. Every month, members of the Cockpit Crew will present two public sessions focusing on hot topics in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and combination products industries.

“The goal of these webinars is to help spur conversation within the industry,” says Mr. Cronin. “By discussing topics important to us, we hope to start a dialogue with and between organizations that help us all grow.”

Spots are limited, so Cognition encourages everyone who is interested in attending the webinar to sign up soon. Those interested in signing up for the July 26 session can click here to be directed to the registration site. For the July 27 session, click here.

Cognition Corporation, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, has offered solutions for product development compliance for more than fifteen years. Cognition offers two core products: Cognition Cockpit™ and Cognition Compass™.

