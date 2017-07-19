Michael Grant, Decatur Township Firefighter and Director of Baseball Operations for Indy Rawlings Tigers, and Michael's oldest son, Gannon Grant. Bringing the Rawlings Tigers to Indianapolis will provide youth and high school players in Central Indiana with nationally-recognized coaching and skills training programs.

Michael Grant, a firefighter with Decatur Township Fire Department, has brought the nationally-acclaimed Rawlings Tigers Youth Baseball Program to Indianapolis. Grant will serve as Director of Baseball Operations for Indy Rawlings Tigers. Michael Grant played IHSAA baseball for the Roncalli Rebels. Shortly after his graduation from Roncalli in 1998, Grant was drafted by the Boston Red Sox. Currently, Grant serves as the Central Indiana Scout for the College Scouting Bureau.

The Rawlings Tigers are one of America’s largest elite youth summer baseball organizations, with nearly 150 teams in the United States. Since 2013, The Rawlings Tigers organization has won over 300 USSSA Baseball tournament championships and graduated 115 high school players with college baseball commitments. Last season, ninety percent of the 17U athletes were offered college baseball scholarships.

The Rawlings Tigers are headquartered in the St. Louis area. Grants Baseball and Softball Academy, owned by Michael Grant and located in Greenwood, Indiana, will serve as the Indy Rawlings Tigers local headquarters. The Tigers are known throughout the nation for offering the highest level of instruction and player development at the high school level. The Rawlings Tigers’ instructional videos for position play, coaching, and development drills are extremely popular on social media networks, with a combined reach of over 1 million viewers. Grant, a former professional baseball pitcher, will produce free instructional videos focused on pitching for the Rawlings Tigers.

“Baseball has always been my favorite pastime and top passion,” explains Michael Grant. “Throughout my career as a professional baseball player I was exposed to some of the best training and coaches in the game. Bringing the Rawlings Tigers to Indianapolis will provide youth and high school players in Central Indiana with nationally-recognized coaching and skills training programs."

The Rawlings Tiger Baseball Club was established in 2011 to provide elite skilled high school athletes the opportunity to compete together on a national stage against the country's top competition while showcasing their own abilities to college and MLB scouts. The organization’s goal is that every Tiger receives a college baseball scholarship.

The Indy Rawlings Tigers will host tryouts for baseball youth teams ages 7U-14U on Saturday, July 29th at Center Grove Little League. These teams are parent-coached and run under the Tiger umbrella while doing training and instruction with the Tiger's high school staff throughout the year. They follow the Tiger five core pillars of player development, sportsmanship, camaraderie, worth ethic, and fun. The goal of Rawlings Tigers’ youth program is to develop players in order to make their high school baseball team. For more information and to register for tryouts, please visit RawlingsTigers.com

The Tigers are nationally-sponsored by Rawlings. Partners of the Rawlings Tigers include several national brands, such as Powerade, Huntington Learning Center, and GameChanger.