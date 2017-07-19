Octopus' Virtual Customer Assistant is jointly provided by Continuous Technologies and Creative Virtual Customers are increasingly turning to digital channels and self-service as their first point of contact for information and support. Forward-thinking companies like Octopus recognise this and are leveraging conversational chatbots.

Continuous Technologies (CTINT), a leading communication solutions provider recently implemented its Virtual Customer Assistant in the digital customer service channels of Octopus Cards Limited (OCL). The Virtual Customer Assistant, Helen, has commenced her job duty in the form of a chatbot communicating with thousands of Octopus users in Hong Kong Cantonese with Creative Virtual’s V-Portal™ technology at the back.

The CEO of Octopus Holdings Limited, Mr Sunny Cheung, is delighted to see the service launch. “Octopus is used by a wide range of customers. To meet the changing demand of customer service, an intelligent omni-channel customer engagement environment is essential. We have to develop new services and products addressing customers’ needs.”

Around-the-clock Cantonese Virtual Customer Assistant

The Virtual Customer Assistant, Helen, appears in the instant messaging box in the Customer Service section of the Octopus website. Available 24/7, Helen is responsible for answering questions in Cantonese on Automatic Add Value Service and Loss Octopus Reporting. To cater for the needs of users who prefer to communicate in colloquial Cantonese, Helen, equipped with natural language processing capability, allows users to ask questions in free form. It is integrated with a knowledge-base system to provide the right answer. In the near future, English language will also be included in this service and Helen will learn to answer other enquiries.

“We will continue to develop new customer service channels to facilitate the communication between Octopus and its customers especially in the virtual business environment,” says Ms Cora Cheung, Operations and Service Director of Octopus Cards Limited.

Enhancing Digital Engagement

Virtual Customer Assistant gives customers instant access to information and customer support anytime, anywhere while providing convenient and seamless customer experience. This technology has been proven to improve customer engagement and reduce customer support costs whilst also providing unique customer insights for organisations. The Virtual Customer Assistant solution provided by CTINT and Creative Virtual is powered by robust multi-lingual natural language capabilities, to enable intelligent, conversational service for all customer demographics.

Mr Ian Wong, CEO of Continuous Technologies says, “We are honoured to take part in the implementation of Virtual Customer Assistant of Octopus. We will continue to take the Virtual Customer Assistant to the next level, enhancing the user experience of more people.”

“Customers are increasingly turning to digital channels and self-service as their first point of contact for information and support,” says Mr Chris Ezekiel, Founder & CEO of Creative Virtual. “Forward-thinking companies like Octopus recognise this and are leveraging conversational chatbots to improve their digital engagement.”

About Continuous Technologies International Ltd

CTINT was founded in 1989 with headquarters in Hong Kong and offices in four cities in Mainland China. Its focus is on providing information and communication integrated solutions for enterprises to optimise their business process performance. CTINT has vast experience in automating manual process of different industries by introducing new technologies. It has a clear vision to deliver excellence in all aspects of the user experience. For more information, please visit http://www.ctint.com.

About Creative Virtual

Creative Virtual, winner of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2017, is a global leader in self-service solutions that enable anywhere, anytime customer engagement between brands and their customers. For more information about Creative Virtual, please visit http://www.creativevirtual.com.