Actec Systems' updated absence reporting resource library now includes absence management and absence reporting blogs, articles, videos, on demand webinars, resource links, and more. The absence reporting resource library is provided as a free resource to help organizations better understand absence reporting solutions, and the operational efficiencies of customized workflow and analytics.

Some examples of recent additions to the resource library include:



Many industry experts estimate that employers waste over 10% of payroll due to lost productivity. Learn more about absence management programs and how they can help reduce waste and improve the bottom line. Actec’s absence reporting resource library provides timely updates on important topics such as:

Claim reviews and reporting refinements

Using custom analytics to track frequency and cost of absences

How to promote consistent leave administration

Ensuring compliance with Federal and State Laws

Increasing productivity by reducing the number/duration of absences

Actec Systems is a leading provider of absence reporting and first notice of loss solutions (FNOL). Actec is dedicated to providing customized solutions for commercial and personal insurance carriers, self-insured companies, third-party administrators, managed care organizations and other large organizations. Actec's value-added solutions help clients control costs, gather accurate and timely information, and work more productively. For more information, visit http://actec.com.