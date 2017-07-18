Sterling Trading Tech Jim Nevotti, President of STT states, “We are excited about the exclusive global license and look forward to providing the best service industry-wide for Fusion traders.”

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) announced today an exclusive global license agreement for Fusion, a leading trading platform from Clearpool Group, Inc. Following the license, STT will be the only authorized provider of Fusion, and will offer Fusion to the trading community.

STT provides the professional trading community with trading platforms, risk and compliance tools, and infrastructure solutions. Farid Naib, CEO of STT, comments “We welcome the addition of Fusion to our line-up of Trading Platforms. STT is committed to providing robust, fully featured, and scalable platforms to our clients. We are able to leverage our extensive IT infrastructure to provide all users of STT platforms with a refined trading experience. “

“We are excited about this new collaboration with STT and we are confident that under the leadership of the STT team Fusion will continue to grow and serve the needs of traders using the Fusion platform,” said Joe Wald, CEO of Clearpool Group.

STT platforms currently process 5% of the daily US equity volume and are used in over 30 countries to trade international financial markets around the world. Jim Nevotti, President of STT states, “We are familiar with the Fusion platform since many Fusion clients also use Sterling platforms. We are excited about the exclusive global license and look forward to providing the best service industry-wide for Fusion traders.”

The Fusion platform is already operating under STT with no service disruption for clients. This is STT’s second strategic deal this year following the purchase of CBOE’s Livevol X (now Sterling VolTrader). Additionally, earlier this year, STT announced the integration of a customized transparent algo-trading suite with Clearpool Group, Inc. The growth of STT is a continued commitment to being a leader and innovator within the industry.

Additional Information on Sterling Trading Tech and its products can be found at http://www.sterlingtradingtech.com or 312.346.9600.

About Sterling Trading Tech (http://www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 30 countries and trading supported in 10 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to our client’s needs including links to over 80 execution venues in the US. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.

