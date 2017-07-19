The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Awards 2017 Fellowships

"The Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship, the Society’s first and now signature award, provides financial support to superior students beginning their graduate education," said Society Executive Director Dr. Mary Todd.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi—the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society—today announced the recipients of a 2017 Fellowship. The fellowships, totaling $345,000, were awarded to 57 of the nation’s top scholars at institutions with an active chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.

Since its creation in 1932, the Fellowship Program has become one of the Society's most visible and financially well-supported endeavors, providing awards annually to deserving students for first-year graduate or professional study. This year’s program awarded 51 Fellowships of $5,000 and six $15,000 Marcus L. Urann Fellowships, named for the Society’s founder.

"The Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship, the Society’s first and now signature award, provides financial support to superior students beginning their graduate education. Endorsed by their local Phi Kappa Phi chapters, Fellows go on to study at some of the nation’s finest graduate programs," said Society Executive Director Dr. Mary Todd. "We are pleased to have offered this opportunity to emerging scholars for 85 years, and look forward to strengthening the program in the years to come."

The 2017 class of Fellows includes students from 57 colleges and universities across the nation. The recipients—drawn from all academic disciplines—are pursuing post-baccalaureate programs of study ranging from science and engineering to arts and humanities.

The selection process for a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.

In addition to the Fellowship Program, Phi Kappa Phi awards $1.4 million each biennium to qualifying students and members through study abroad grants, dissertation fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

To see the complete list of 2017 Phi Kappa Phi Fellows and learn more about the program, visit http://www.PhiKappaPhi.org/Fellowship.

About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in North America and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society's mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others." For more information, visit http://www.PhiKappaPhi.org.