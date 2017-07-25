USHEALTH Group, Inc. has been announced as a 2017 Gold Winner for its Product Innovation in the prestigious CEO World Awards®. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO case studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Winners were honored in San Francisco on June 26, 2017 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner.

USHEALTH’s proprietary PremierChoice product suite was selected as a Gold Winner for Products, Upgrades and Innovation of the Year among companies with 100-499 employees. The affordable product suite provides insured customers with the unique ability to purchase only the amount of health coverage they currently need while preserving their right to buy more comprehensive health coverage at any time with no further underwriting requirements.

“Product innovation isn’t just something we talk about,” said Mr. McQuagge; “It’s what we do. This award recognizes the efforts of our employees and agents to deliver a strong value proposition to our customers, thereby fulfilling our mission to help and serve others.”

About the CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs and Companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about The CEO World Awards at http://www.ceoworldawards.com

About USHEALTH Group, Inc.

USHEALTH Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company based in Ft. Worth, Texas focused on providing innovative health coverage for self-employed individuals and small business owners. The goal of USHEALTH is to combine the talents of its employees and agents to market competitive and profitable insurance products, while providing superior customer service in every aspect of the company’s operations.