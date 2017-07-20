SWC’s proven techniques for leveraging the Microsoft cloud to decrease cost, decrease risk, and increase revenue have made them more than worthy of this honor from Microsoft - and worthy of the trust of our shared customers to help them achieve success.

SWC Technology Partners, an award-winning provider of IT solutions to mid-market organizations throughout the Midwest, has been named 2017 SMB Midwest Partner of the Year by Microsoft. SWC was recognized for their ability to help customers leverage cloud technologies to enable innovation and business transformation in Microsoft’s Central region.

A Microsoft Gold Partner, SWC leads the Midwest with 16 Microsoft competencies including Gold Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity and Gold Midmarket Solution Provider. Microsoft received over 2,800 nominations from 115 countries for their annual partner awards.

“SWC Technology Partners’ continued focus on delivering business value via the Microsoft cloud is what makes them a premier partner for our mutual customers in the mid-market,” said Brent Combest, General Manager of Microsoft Central Region SMB&D. “Their ability to stay on the cutting edge of digital transformation and help clients navigate the ever-changing landscape of modern workplace technology is in direct alignment with Microsoft’s vision. SWC’s proven techniques for leveraging the Microsoft cloud to decrease cost, decrease risk, and increase revenue have made them more than worthy of this honor from Microsoft - and worthy of the trust of our shared customers to help them achieve success.”

The award was presented at Microsoft Inspire 2017, held from July 9th to 13th, 2017 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Formerly called Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference, this five-day event is Microsoft’s largest annual gathering of channel partners, and set the backdrop for several key announcements from Microsoft.

Ric Opal, SWC Sr. Director, was among the SWC team that accepted the award on the company’s behalf.

“We’re proud to be named Midwest Partner of the Year by Microsoft,” said Opal, “This honor is a testament to the dedication our team has to forming meaningful partnerships with our clients that allows us to identify issues and roadmap meaningful and evolving solutions. Leveraging cloud technologies to drive digital transformation is key to how SWC helps midmarket companies accelerate growth, reduce risk and contain costs.”

The recognition by Microsoft is the latest in a series of awards earned by SWC in 2017 including being named to The Elite 150 Category of CRN’s 2017 Managed Services Provider (MSP) 500 list, MSPMentor’s MSP501, and Chicago’s 2017 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

About SWC Technology Partners

SWC Technology Partners is an award-winning provider of IT solutions to midsize organizations. For more than 35 years, SWC has excelled at helping Midwest organizations harness technology to drive innovation and accelerate business transformation. SWC specializes in business technology solutions that match the needs of mid-market organizations, including Cloud Computing, Managed Services, Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, End-User Enablement, Infrastructure Solutions, Software Solutions and Digital Marketing. The focus is to identify clients’ business goals first, then leverage SWC’s team of business and technology experts to partner in their success.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois with offices in Chicago and Indianapolis, IN, SWC has been honored to receive numerous awards including being recognized as one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ Best Places to Work, one of Chicago’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for, and making the Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. To learn more visit swc.com.