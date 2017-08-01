Troy McQuagge has been announced as a 2017 Gold Winner for CEO of the Year in the prestigious CEO World Awards®. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO case studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Winners were honored in San Francisco on June 26, 2017 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner.

Mr. McQuagge is a 34 year veteran of the insurance industry and was also a 2016 CEO of the Year winner.

As President and CEO of USHEALTH Group, Inc., he has led the company to its highest sales growth trajectory and record profits for the past 5 consecutive years. Today, USHEALTH Group, Inc. is 10 times larger and its share price has increased 1,540% since 2010.

“It’s an honor to be named a winner by CEO World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition,” said Mr. McQuagge. “Although my name appears on it, the reality is that this award is a testament to the commitment of every USHEALTH employee and agent to achieve excellence in everything we do. Our products provide incredible value to our customers and a remarkable opportunity for our captive career agents. I am privileged to be associated with such a remarkable company.”

About the CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs and Companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about The CEO World Awards at http://www.ceoworldawards.com

About USHEALTH Group, Inc.

USHEALTH Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company based in Ft. Worth, Texas focused on providing innovative health coverage for self-employed individuals and small business owners. The goal of USHEALTH is to combine the talents of its employees and agents to market competitive and profitable insurance products, while providing superior customer service in every aspect of the company’s operations.