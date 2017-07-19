Radiation Therapy in Mesothelioma Treatment As experience has increased, it now appears that RT, particularly with IMRT, is both feasible and effective.

According to Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, the radiation toxicities seen in earlier mesothelioma studies have been greatly diminished by increasing experience and targeted treatment technology like intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT).

“As experience has increased, it now appears that RT, particularly with IMRT, is both feasible and effective,” writes Dr. Rosenzweig in the Annals of Translational Medicine.

The article also suggests that IMRT may be safer for the growing number of pleural mesothelioma patients who opt for lung-sparing mesothelioma surgery since IMRT makes it easier to avoid irradiating healthy tissue.

“While this article points out some of the benefits of radiation therapy for mesothelioma, it is important to note that these benefits are primarily seen in centers that offer IMRT and that have the most experience with pleural mesothelioma,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

To read more about Dr. Rosenzweig’s article, including some the history of radiation therapy in the treatment of mesothelioma, see IMRT “Feasible and Effective” for Pleural Mesothelioma, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

