TruBlue Total House Care, the property maintenance franchise based in Cincinnati, just announced a new incentive program for new franchisees called the Winner’s Circle. Through this new program, franchisees who qualify for the program can earn back their entire initial franchise fee by hitting revenue goals over their first four years in operation.

“This is an awesome and innovative new program for us. Simply put, we are the only franchisor allowing a franchisee to earn back their entire franchise fee if they meet certain reasonable revenue goals,” TruBlue President Greg Platz said. “While most franchise systems believe that they have a business model that will be successful, we created the Winner’s Circle program because we know our system works and we want to reward franchisees for their long-term success.”

TruBlue offers handyman services, maid and cleaning services, lawn care, emergency repairs, seasonal projects, a home watch program, a senior accessibility program and more. TruBlue is a great option for seniors who want to live in the comfort of home, but may need home modifications or updates as well as someone to handle ongoing property maintenance. In addition to working with homeowners, TruBlue has a Commercial Services program for business clients and franchisees also work directly with real estate agents to help prepare homes for market, add curb appeal and take care of home inspection punch-lists.

“TruBlue is a revolutionary franchise concept. We’ve designed a way for entrepreneurs with a passion for helping others to take advantage of the pent-up demand that millions of Americans across generations have for home management services. The services we offer at TruBlue are perfect for seniors who want to age in place but who need a little help managing their home or making updates for access and safety as well as busy families who want their weekends back,” Platz said.

Platz said the company launched the Winner’s Circle because they wanted to demonstrate their commitment to the success of their franchisees and reward those who focus on business growth from the beginning.

TruBlue Total House Care, which was founded in 2011 in Cincinnati, was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the 15th fastest growing franchise in the nation. TruBlue Total House Care is part of the Strategic Franchising Systems family, which also includes, Caring Transitions, Fresh Coat Painters, The Growth Coach and Pet Wants.

TruBlue Total House Care provides one convenient and affordable solution for all your house care needs – inside and out. TruBlue’s services include maid services, household repairs, yard work, emergency repairs and seasonal work, all handled by a personal House Care Manger. These affordable services are available year-round and customized to meet your needs and budget. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults with the goal of eliminating the worries, hassles and headaches of home maintenance by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services to fit any budget.