4SIGHT Named to SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for the Sixth Time

Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine has selected 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2017. This is 4SIGHT’s sixth recognition as recipient of this award. The SDCE 100 is an annual list recognizing organizations that provide supply chain excellence to their customers. A leading provider of supply chain consulting, engineering and information technology services, 4SIGHT received the honor for helping a leading discount retailer launch a new greenfield distribution center by implementing a tier-1 Warehouse Management Solution (WMS). The highly complex & successful supply chain optimization project supports rapid store growth and streamlined retail operations.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive evaluated submissions based on project scope, creative use of supply chain technology, and overall positive business impact. These projects can serve as a guide for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own organizations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers optimize operations and prepare their supply chains for success.



“Our goal with 2017’s Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The selected projects can serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. We congratulate all of our winners for a job well done!”

“We’re honored to have another one of our client’s transformation projects be recognized for the sixth time by SDCE’s Top 100. It’s a testament to the work our team delivers for our clients in helping shape their future,” says Frank Camean, president and chief executive officer of 4SIGHT. “Congratulations to all the SDCE Top 100.”



About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.



About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group

4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at in4mation@go4sight.com or visit http://www.go4sight.com.