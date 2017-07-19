Root Cause Analysis: Live Virtual Boot Camp by AudioSolutionz

Root cause analysis should be used to respond to critical incidents such as accidents, major breaches or outages, as well as repetitive problems such as complaints, errors and audit nonconformities.”

AudioSolutionz, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live virtual boot camp “Root Cause Analysis: Virtual Boot Camp 2017” with industry veteran Duke Okes, FASQ, CMQ/OE, on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm ET. This session will provide answers to the most challenging questions related to root cause analysis (RCA) and corrective action and will explain how organizations can improve their quality, environmental safety and IT standards.

Organizations use RCA to respond to critical incidents such as accidents, major breaches or outages, as well as repetitive problems such as complaints, errors and audit nonconformities. The purpose of RCA is to identify the systemic causes that if removed, will prevent reoccurrence of the issue.

RCA and corrective action are also a requirement of management system standards for quality, environmental safety and IT. However, for many organizations it can be difficult to know when to perform RCA (and when not to), how to carry it out, and how to manage the overall process. Organizations must also know how to deal with human error when it is a significant part of the problem, and how to use typologies for identifying human error diagnosis and a cycle for identifying the actual cause.

This event with quality and operations consultant Duke Okes, FASQ, CMQ/OE, will discuss the issues and most challenging questions that organizations face when implementing root cause analysis and corrective action. This boot camp is divided into three comprehensive sessions covering the RCA process and the tools that can aid diagnosis; how to diagnose and deal with human error; and the cognitive and organizational issues that impact effectiveness. Attendees will get access to additional resources, including a supplemental handout on RCA analysis and corrective action that discusses how to define the problem, evaluate data, plan for most likely causes and track solution effectiveness, and how to choose the right data analysis tools (visual and statistical), depending on the type of data and sample size, as well as three of Duke’s published papers.

The session will help manufacturing operations, process and product quality, QA, EHS and OEM planning professionals, as well as QA engineers, health and insurance professionals, quality auditors, industrial training instructors and anyone associated with quality assurance and management, to understand:



System 1 versus System 2 thinking and problem solving

Comparison of 10-step, 8D, A3 and other models

The deductive versus inductive cycles

Evidence for low and high frequency, and no data

Why human error is now more prevalent

Typologies for human error diagnosis

A cycle for identifying the actual cause

Solutions to human error

Individual cognitive and emotional biases

Organizational orientation to problems

Resource allocation

Integration of risk in the corrective action process

Closing the PDCA loop

Using the right metrics to track effectiveness

