Today, for 24 hours only, Red Giant will be running a Flash Sale, offering discounts on Magic Bullet 13, the ultimate color correction suite, along with its upgraded video noise removal tool, Magic Bullet Denoiser III. For the next 24 hours, from 10am PDT (1pm EDT) on Tuesday, July 18th to 10am PDT (1pm EDT) on Wednesday, July 19th, Magic Bullet Suite 13 and Denoiser III will be 25% off in the redgiant.com store.

The Magic Bullet Suite 13 and Denoiser III 25%-off Flash Sale includes:



Full licenses

Upgrades

Academic Store (already 50%-off)

To activate the 25%-off discount*, use code MAGIC25. Sale ends July 19, 2017 at 10am PDT.

Magic Bullet Suite 13: Essential Tools for Color Correction, Finishing and Film Looks

Magic Bullet Suite 13 gives filmmakers everything needed to make footage look great, right on editing timelines. Balance out shots with powerful color adjustments that work the way the human eye expects them to. Go beyond color correction, with accurate simulations of lens filters and film stocks. Magic Bullet Suite delivers powerful real-time color correction thanks to OpenCL support in Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, enabling filmmakers to improve footage without ever needing to switch to a different app. Tools included within Magic Bullet 13.0 include:



Magic Bullet Looks 4.0: Powerful looks and color correction for filmmakers, with over 200 fully-customizable Look presets

Colorista IV: Professional color correction directly on your editing timeline – no need to switch to a different app to grade footage

Denoiser III: Quickly remove video noise and grain from footage in one step while preserving detail

Mojo II: Instantly give footage a cinematic color grade in seconds

Cosmo II: Balance skin tones, reduce wrinkles and remove blemishes quickly and naturally

Renoiser: Restore texture and noise to overly processed digital video

Magic Bullet Film: Emulate the look of real motion picture film with 22 negative stocks and four print stocks

A full license of Magic Bullet Suite 13 is available for just $675 (usually $899) and an upgrade is just $225 (usually $299).

The Best Denoising Tool is Also the Fastest

Denoiser III has been rewritten entirely from scratch and is now powered by cutting-edge computer vision technology from wrnch, giving users the best, fastest and most reliable video denoising experience available. Updates to Denoiser III include:



The best video noise reduction on the market

GPU acceleration for near real-time performance

New, simpler User Interface

A full license of Denoiser III is available for just $150 (usually $199) and an upgrade is just $75 (usually $99).

The Reviews Are In

Here’s what industry press are saying about Magic Bullet Suite and Denoiser III.

“I have long employed Magic Bullet Suite (MBS) to tweak (or create from scratch) the appropriate look in post-production. MBS offers a robust set of tools that allows broad manipulation of color, diffusion, shadow integrity, and exposure, and it does it all via a simple, easily accessible interface. Other color-grading tools offer comparable capabilities, but only MBS offers the power, performance, and features in such a convenient way. This means MBS is a tool you’ll actually use — and use often.” – Barry Braverman, StudioDaily

“... [Denoiser III] removes camera grain and noise without a trace, and to boot, your footage doesn’t emerge with a ‘buffed’ look. It looks totally natural. Denoiser has saved me in MANY circumstances where I’ve had to push my gain or ISO to an ungodly level.

If I could only live with one plugin suite, Magic Bullet Suite would be it. The price is reasonable and you’re getting several indispensable plugins for your money. I don’t know if I could live without Film, Cosmo and Denoiser, and Looks has long been my go-to if I’m going for a more stylized look.” – Mark Colegrove, MicroFilmmaker

“Denoiser III can process just about any type of footage you could imagine, be it old stock footage, video from a cell phone, film, or digital video. The great thing about the program is that the underlying wrnch AI makes the plugin almost fully automatic. Denoiser senses the footage and tunes the denoising algorithm to achieve optimal results.” – Matthew Allard, ACS, Newsshooter

