Wayback Burgers, one of the nation’s fastest growing burger franchises, is setting the bar higher than ever in 2017, winning coveted industry awards and growing their franchise system in the US and abroad at breakneck speed. In the first six months of 2017, America’s favorite hometown burger joint has already been awarded countless key distinctions, including a series of important franchiserankings.com rankings, and is on pace to shatter their franchise development numbers from 2016.

Wayback Burgers President, John Eucalitto, is proud of the recent accomplishments and credits the corporate staff and franchisees for introducing and embracing game changing ideas that have positioned the brand for consistent and sustainable growth.

“Few industries are as competitive as the burger business, so it’s difficult to earn, and even harder to maintain, a great reputation and true staying power,” said Eucalitto. “The brands that endure serve great tasting food and commit to constant innovation, like we have at Wayback Burgers. Since January, we have already rolled out a brand new in-store design, introduced a revolutionary mobile food cart, and sold dozens of new franchise agreements while continuing to serve up the best food in the business…and we’re just getting started.”

Recently ranked as a top 10 best fast casual restaurant franchise by franchiserankings.com, Wayback Burgers has already opened 10 new locations in 2017 (with another 20 under construction in the US), raising the system total to 120 locations in 28 states. Since January 1, Wayback Burgers has opened locations from coast-to-coast in Buford, GA, Dallas, TX, West Chester, OH, Middletown, CT, Woodland, WA, Folsom, CA, Phoenixville, PA, Winston-Salem, NC, Oakbrook Terrace, IL, and Covington, GA.

Eucalitto says these new franchisees, and all other aspiring owners, are attracted to Wayback Burgers’ experienced leadership team, reasonable cost, proven model, and of course, the fantastic food.

“Prospective franchisees are drawn to our stable leadership group, which has been in place since 2008,” said Eucalitto. “We have strong experience in franchising and understand the needs of the franchisees. They also love the manageable all-in investment, multi-unit franchising options, and our world-class training and support, whether they have a restaurant background or not. But the biggest selling point to prospective franchisees is the food. Once they taste it, they’re sold.”

Internationally, Wayback Burgers has its sights set on even more growth. With restaurants already open in Argentina, Brunei, and Saudi Arabia, Wayback Burgers will be opening locations in Kuala Lumpur, Sudan, Casa Blanca, and Kuwait by end of year.

Wayback Burgers Executive Vice President, Bill Chemero, says this international success is just the beginning for the nation’s fastest growing burger franchise.

“We have already awarded Wayback Burgers franchise agreements in more than 35 countries and are actively searching for master franchisees in the UK, Germany, South Africa and the Netherlands,” said Chemero. “In each country, we develop relationships with experienced food executives interested in becoming master franchisees and area developers responsible for introducing and growing the Wayback Burgers brand. These master franchisees and area developers open and run a successful Wayback Burgers restaurant before selling the concept to other independent owners. This system works beautifully because American brands sell incredibly well in other countries when a respected and proven native businessman is leading the charge.”

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, DE, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time—when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in 28 states with over 120 locations nationally and internationally in Argentina, Brunei and Saudi Arabia. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 35 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh; Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with pending letters of intent sent out to South Africa and the UK.

