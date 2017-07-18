CannaKids, a California Cooperative Cooperation that specializes in the creation of lab tested and Ph.D. scientist extracted cannabis oils, announced today that at the WORLDZ Summit, taking place in Hollywood from July 31-August 1, the Company’s Founder and CEO Tracy Ryan will be speaking on the therapeutic benefits of medical cannabis for both pediatric and adult patients, and how the path has led her to partnering with groundbreaking scientific researchers from around the globe.

Ryan, who founded CannaKids after realizing success using cannabinoid therapy on her own 8 ½-month-old who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, is teaming up with CEO Adam Bierman of MedMen, a leading cannabis management and investment firm, to deliver a course at the Summit titled “Up in Smoke/Demystifying Cannabis, Disrupting the Status Quo.”

“I am honored to have been invited to deliver a Master Course at such an influential Summit like WORLDZ where some of the most inspiring minds and brands will come together,” said Tracy Ryan. “I’m looking forward to sharing my first-hand experience with the medicinal powers of cannabis and sharing how other business leaders can unlock the potentials in this multi-billion cannabis industry that is transforming lives across the globe as new cannabinoid therapies are brought to the pharmaceutical marketplace.”

“Tracy and CannaKids are the perfect example of what you can unlock when you have the courage to challenge damaging myths and the status quo,” said Adam Bierman. “I am proud to be sharing the stage with a fellow disruptor. I look forward to the opportunity to demystify cannabis to such an influential audience.”

After establishing CannaKids in mid-2014, cannabis cancer advocate Ryan partnered with scientists and pediatric physicians to formulate her own cannabinoid product line that was later released into the California market in 2015. Ryan is also the CEO of CK Sciences, and the founder of a 501c3 non-profit, SavingSophie.org, which focuses on cancer, epilepsy and autism education as well as raising funds for patients in need. Ryan is a global speaker and can be found on stages around the world educating and advocating for medical cannabis patients of all ages.

