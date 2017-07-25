Naples Hotel Group is Now Managing the Fairfield Inn in Pensacola, FL

Naples Hotel Group is pleased to announce that the Fairfield Inn Pensacola I-10 is the newest addition to its managed hotel portfolio. The 62-room hotel has changed ownership hands to My Housing Pensacola Inc and Naples Hotel Group was awarded the management contract. The hotel has been brought into the Naples Hotel Group portfolio under the leadership of Rich Cassara, Senior Vice President of Operations.

Pensacola is in the panhandle of the state of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Pensacola is in the panhandle of the state of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida hotel has convenient access to many area attractions including the Naval Air Station, the beautiful campus of Pensacola Christian College, and miles of beaches along the Gulf of Mexico.

The new management contract reflects Naples Hotel Group’s recognized expertise in developing and operating premium branded products. Naples Hotel Group continues to grow in the Southeast United States with this acquisition being the 11th in its third-party managed portfolio.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Brittany Bou-Sliman at brittany(at)napleshotelgroup(dot)com or 239-206-4273.

About Naples Hotel Group

Naples Hotel Group is a hotel development and management company founded in 1999. NHG has achieved superior results and has a proven ability to enhance the performance of hotels using their experience, responsiveness and extensive resources. NHG, based in Naples and Orlando, prides itself on building long-term relationships with quality people and organizations. To learn more visit,

http://www.napleshotelgroup.com.