K. Hovnanian® Homes recently unveiled four new model homes at Park Central at Cypress Key, a new townhome community in Royal Palm Beach. “This new, smartly-designed townhome community offers resort-style amenities year-round,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President of K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida.

“This new, smartly-designed townhome community offers resort-style amenities year-round,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President of K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida. “For those who are interested in moving in right away, be sure to ask about our available quick move-in homes.”

Park Central at Cypress Key offers four exciting home designs to choose from with 2,176 to 2,571 sq. ft. of living space (per base plan). All homes feature two stories, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and two-car garages. Other highlights include (per base plan): Open living areas; impressive kitchens with 42-inch designer birch cabinetry, granite countertops with four-inch backsplash and stainless steel appliance packages; spacious owner’s suites, and two-story concrete block construction. Each home also comes with a covered lanai and balcony.

The community features onsite amenities such as an expansive clubhouse with a fitness room, kitchen, party room, pool, sun deck, walking trails and two playgrounds. “You don’t have to go very far to experience the best that life has to offer,” said Vandercook.

Tucked in Palm Beach County, Park Central at Cypress Key is close to the city of Wellington where recreational opportunities abound. “From equestrian events and golf to nature hikes, shopping and dining, there is something for everyone to enjoy in beautiful Wellington,” added Vandercook.

For those who want to soak up the sun, Park Central at Cypress Key offers easy access to some of the area’s most pristine beaches (i.e., Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Lantana, Boynton Beach). Palm Beach International Airport and major roadways are in close proximity.

Townhomes at Park Central at Cypress Key are priced from the low $300s, which is subject to change. The Sales Office, located at 11911 Southern Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach, is open Sunday to Monday from 12pm to 6pm and Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. To learn more, visit khov.com/ParkCentral or call 561-623-3176.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES®, INC.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey. The Company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes® and Parkwood Builders. As the developer of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, the Company is also one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company’s 2016 annual report, can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian’s investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at khov.com.

Pricing, availability and eligibility are subject to change without notice. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.