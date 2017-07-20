"I am pleased that we are working with Hunter Macdonald, who demonstrated a good understanding of our needs, as well as a commitment to partnership working and our culture and values." - Paul Philip, Chief Executive at SRA

In a multi-year agreement starting in April 2017, the Solicitor’s Regulation Authority (SRA) selected Hunter Macdonald to support them on their IT transformation journey over the next few years.

As part of a larger programme of business improvement work, the goal of the transformation Hunter Macdonald will deliver is to develop and run a new modern, scalable, flexible, future-proofed, and easy-to-use digital application and technology platform. This new platform will help transform the SRA’s operational business, supporting new channels of communication for the profession and the public alike, and allowing the delivery of even more efficient services.

The result of the transformation will be simplified, more efficient operations to the SRA, enabling a single view of the regulated individual and other significant operational improvements across the organisation.

Paul Philip, Chief Executive at SRA said, “We are continually reviewing and improving the way we work and undertaking a major programme of IT transformation is part of that. I am pleased that we are working with Hunter Macdonald, who demonstrated a good understanding of our needs, as well as a commitment to partnership working and our culture and values.”

Mark Ward, CEO at Hunter Macdonald said “We are exceptionally proud to be working with the SRA and are looking forward to helping them transform to meet their digital agenda. The SRA and Hunter Macdonald teams both share a passion for delivery excellence and our teams are already working closely together to ensure the successful on-time delivery of their new operational platform, that can scale to meet the future needs of their solicitor community and the general public.”

The SRA is the regulatory body for solicitors in England and Wales. It is responsible for regulating the professional conduct of nearly 140,000 solicitors and other authorised individuals at more than 10,400 firms, as well as those working in-house at private and public sector organisations.

Hunter Macdonald is one of the UK’s most respected IT Delivery and Services organisations. They provide services ranging from system integration and application development through to cloud migration and service operations. Counting many of the world’s most prestigious organisations as clients, they have been recognised by the Sunday Times Tech Track, and Amazon’s Growing Business Awards, as one of the fastest growing companies in the UK.

