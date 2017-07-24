The GM DVIM program takes advantage of direct integration with Dealer Specialties to eliminate traditional DMS polling, enable inventory image enhancement, and improve marketing content...

Norfolk, VA – July 24, 2017– Dominion Dealer Solutions’ leading inventory management and lot services division, Dealer SpecialtiesTM, is certified in GM’s new Dealer Vehicle Inventory Management program (DVIM) and is eligible for iMR Turnkey reimbursement.

Dealer Specialties is an expert at displaying GM products and enhancing the quality and consistency of dealership inventory. The GM DVIM program improves vehicle merchandising, eliminates the need to separately acquire GM inventory data, improves sales leads, and makes approved vehicle inventory management providers, such as Dominion Dealer Specialties, eligible for iMR reimbursement.

"The GM DVIM program takes advantage of direct integration with Dealer Specialties to eliminate traditional DMS polling, enable inventory image enhancement, and improve marketing content,” noted Ryan Kelly, director of OEM partnerships for Dominion Dealer Solutions. “This makes GM dealers more competitive and improves the consumer experience at GM shopping sites like Shop Click Drive, Certified Pre-owned and brand sites.”

Dealer Specialties improves the time to market of all GM vehicles - a considerable factor in inventory turn and days supply. Dealer Specialties also has an extensive syndication network on third-party online portals, now available to GM dealers through the DVIM program.

Dealers can select from the Dealer Specialties suite of inventory management and merchandising solutions as part of the GM DVIM program, including:



Inventory Management Solution: automatic feed syndication, best-in-class data collection and complete control over new and used car inventory

Lot Services (Photography): high-resolution professional photography for new and used vehicles, customized window labels and graphics

Lot Services (Video): high-quality inventory videos for website or landing pages and in-depth video reporting; full-service or DIY options are available

For more information on Dominion Dealer Solutions and the Dealer Specialties inventory management offerings for your GM dealership, please call 877-421-1040 or visit http://www.inventoryGM.com.

