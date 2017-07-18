airberlin superseller incentive program now available for qualified travel agents

airberlin has just lanched a new rewards program for qualified travel agents providing increased incentive for sales on airberlin. With every airberlin booking (AB 745 tickets) travel agents can collect points that are converted to topbonus award miles, airberlin’s loyalty program, enabling agents to redeem these miles for reward flights, upgrades or additional services. These miles can also be used for purchasing merchandise or service vouchers in the topbonus shop.

Who qualifies? Any agency owner or individual authorized by the owner who registers for the program. Registration can be done online at airberlin-superseller.com. The agency owner controls if the points can be collected individually. Once registered the agent will receive a PIN code to be entered into each airberlin reservation ticketed on (AB 745) stock to accumulate points. Points are awarded for every USD dollar of the net flight price once the ticket is flown. Collected points are then converted to reward miles for agency redemption. For any further information on the program and FAQ’s visit airberlin-superseller.com or contact your local airberlin sales representative.

About airberlin

As one of Europe’s largest network airlines, airberlin focuses on extremely frequent domestic flights and on services between a number of major European cities and its Berlin-Tegel and Dusseldorf hubs, from where the airline also operates long-haul flights to the US, Caribbean and Middle East. airberlin carried approximately 28.9 million passengers in 2016 and its fleet is among the most modern and eco-efficient in Europe. airberlin is a member of the oneworld® airline alliance, co-founder of Etihad Airways Partners and a strategic partner of Etihad Airways, which has a 29.21 per cent share in airberlin. topbonus, the frequent flyer programme of airberlin, has more than 4 million members.

Press Contact:

Media Relations

Press Officer

Tel.: +49 30 3434 1500

E-mail: mediarelations(at)airberlin(dot)com

http://www.airberlin.com

http://www.facebook.com/airberlin

On behalf of airberlin

Madeleine Vogelsang

Media Relations Representative USA & Canada

Phone: 1-917-971-6213

Email: mvogelsang(at)zcomgroup(dot)org