Communications Professionals Invited to Present at Education Forum

Tom Reese Janca, CETsr of Green Lion Training Services, presents a session on oscillators’, clocks’ and times’ impact on wireless performance and security at EF17@IWCE. The quality and quantity of the people I was introduced to and able to network with was incredible. The people with ETA, IWCE, and the vendors were all so very passionate, knowledgeable and helpful.

Electronics Technicians Association®, International (ETA) is seeking electronics and communications professionals with new ideas and practical solutions to the challenges facing today’s communications industry to submit a proposal for session presentation at Education Forum 2018 (EF18). Speak to a diverse group of attentive industry professionals, including government/military; public safety (law enforcement, fire service, emergency medical & 911); utility; transportation and business enterprise.

EF18 will co-locate with Penton’s International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) March 5-9, 2018 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando FL. EF18@IWCE brings together over 7,000 industry professionals in the communications technology industry. The EF18@IWCE conference program hosts industry training together with related ETA certification.

In addition to offering training courses at IWCE, ETA will host short courses as part of IWCE’s robust conference program. Industry gurus with timely and relevant ideas wanting to share future-thinking insights, research, trends and educational topics that are driving the communications technology industry are encouraged to submit session topic proposals.

Benefits of presenting a session at EF18@IWCE include free admission to the show with access to all workshops and short courses, professional exposure - speak before hundreds of industry peers, extensive publicity - the IWCE conference promotes each presentation to its attendees through a vast promotional campaign, an opportunity to contribute to ETA’s bi-monthly publication High Tech News, and a great chance to network with peers and to view the latest products.

The EF18@IWCE audience topics of interest include: Communications – including: B- VoIP, Satellite, Small Cells and DAS, Telecommunications, Wireless Communications, Passive Intermodulation Testing, Land Mobile Radio, Next-Generation Networks, Public Safety Topics and more, including Cybersecurity, Smart Grid/Smart Cities and IoT, Fiber Optics & Data Cabling, Basic Electronics, Workforce Development, and Business Management.

To review the guidelines and submit your proposal(s), visit https://www.eta-i.org/education_forum_call_for_presentations_form.html. The deadline to submit is August 31, 2017. Please contact Michele Lawson at ETA for more information.

About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has issued over 200,000 professional certifications. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA’s certifications are personal and travel with the individual, regardless of employment or status change and measure competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. http://www.eta-i.org

About International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) - Since 1977, the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) has been the authoritative annual event for communications technology professionals. IWCE features over 370 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and trends in the industry. Over 7,000 individuals attend from a diverse group of industry professionals including government/military, public safety, utility, transportation and business enterprise. IWCE 2018 will be held March 5-9, 2018 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando FL. For more information, visit http://www.iwceexpo.com.

