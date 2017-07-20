ISP Supplies Names Violeta Thompson New Director of Marketing

ISP Supplies, a leading provider of high quality networking equipment, recently announced that Violeta Thompson has joined the company's marketing team as Marketing Director.

Violeta will be developing and implementing an overall corporate marketing strategy, directly engaging and managing the marketing team, and translating the company’s business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue. In addition, she will determine and administer the marketing budget and identify and track key metrics. ISP Supplies is looking to expand its marketing efforts and provide a stronger presence across North and South America.

“We conducted a nationwide job search looking for someone with Violeta’s qualifications and we are elated that we were able to bring her into our ISP family. Her integrated marketing experience and skill set around modern, scalable marketing methods will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the ISP Supplies brand as we continue to innovate and grow.” said Steve Discher, Owner and Founder.

With over a decade of experience, Violeta comes to ISP Supplies most recently from Dolce Advertising where she served as Creative Director and Strategist. In her role, she has managed and motivated interdisciplinary teams, developed and implemented business strategies, and designed and directed various new client branding campaigns. Her most notable work is in web development that ranges from informative websites to highly configurable e-commerce website and software applications. Violeta holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from the University of New Orleans and is a member of the American Market Association and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

About ISP Supplies: ISP Supplies is a leading provider of high quality wired and wireless networking equipment and services. The company’s 10,000 square foot warehouse provides wireless internet service providers with products from top manufacturers. Its team of experienced trainers has consistently been the choice among notable enterprises and institutions, including the U.S. Department of Justice, Centurylink, and the Smithsonian Institute.