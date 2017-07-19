Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, is highlighting several new supply chain solutions at the Association for Healthcare Resource & Materials Management (AHRMM) 2017 Annual Conference & Exhibition, July 23-26, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

Reflecting AHRMM’s focus to share the latest trends in the field and equipping attendees with new tools and ideas, Intalere will showcase supply chain expertise and innovation focused on achieving overall best value for expenditures on supplies, purchased services and capital equipment while operating efficiently and cost effectively while driving quality care.

“There is growing demand for assistance in developing strategies and a vision for transformational supply chain management that results in improved governance and business processes, continuous value creation through price and utilization savings,” said Julius Heil, Intalere president and CEO. “The formula for success will also include investments in enabling technology to remain competitive, leveraging of major suppliers, enhanced operational efficiencies achieved through transactional activities, business analytics and overall performance management.”

Intalere representatives will be engaging with attendees at Booth #1115 to share information about Intalere OptiPrice AdvantageSM, a tool which provides real-time product cost transparency to help hospitals capture millions of dollars in savings on medical and surgical supply costs. They will also offer details and discussion around the company’s comprehensive supply chain consultative services.

“With our end-to end solutions, providers can enter at any point – from purchasing simple assessments and partaking in consulting advice on elements of their supply chain to tapping into centers of excellence for key elements of their supply chain to a like-minded, peer-based organization,” said Heil. “No other competitor in Intalere’s space can offer this level of depth and breadth in terms of total supply chain management.”

Intalere owner Intermountain Healthcare will also share their supply chain expertise in two presentations during AHRMM 2017:



Strategic Supplier Performance Dashboard and Supplier Segmentation Model Discussion (Speaker – Shane Hughes), July 24, 2017, 10 – 11 a.m.

Growing Your Own Talent (Speakers – Richard Bagley & Justin Horsley), July 24, 2017, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

