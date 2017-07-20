VLNLAB: Introducing A Concert Violin For The 21st Century

VLNLAB, creators of the first 3D-printed concert violin, launched a crowdfunding campaign for their initial production run on Kickstarter today. A pioneer in applying digital fabrication technologies to musical instrument construction, VLNLAB aspires to offer both a top-quality concert instrument for sale as well as an open-source design for a cost-effective and tonally superior 3D-printable student instrument that can be produced anywhere in the world for under $50 in materials using inexpensive, open-source 3D printing hardware.

For musicians the world over, whether amateur or professional, the impact of the ever-escalating market for high-quality antique violins and bows is profound. But for our founder, a violin maker, rare instrument expert, and musician, the key drivers of this trend are clear: “Today, in comparison to just a few short decades ago, western classical music is enjoyed quite literally the world over. This has caused an explosion in demand for fine stringed instruments; an explosion that is now even audience-driven, as the growth in size and number of amateur community orchestras in many countries demonstrates. Unfortunately, for those just starting on the path to a life in music, the impact of these factors in combination with globally-rising incomes means that the affordability of a fine instrument that can truly enable a high-level professional career has declined considerably over the same period – and this impacts the developing world to an even greater degree. Our production plans are twofold: to produce a high-level concert instrument at a reasonable price, and also to contribute to the greater body of knowledge in violin making by offering an open-source design for a 3D-printable instrument that will be a definitive 'killer app' in music education, raising the bar for student-level instruments and enabling developing-market violin making microbusinesses the world over.”

VLNLAB signature instruments are available from just $800. Customers who purchase an instrument through crowdfunding campaigns can take delivery as early as December.

The Future Of The Violin Is Here

Designed and built using an array of cutting-edge technologies, VLNLAB signature instruments represent an incredible value in today's marketplace, with volume, tone quality, response, and projection all on a par with both good contemporary and antique instruments typically found in the $5,000 range or even higher. But the key to their appeal lies in the clarity, complexity and richness of their tone, which exhibits many of the same characteristics as that of a fine old instrument – as well as their durability in extremes of weather, temperature, and physical stress. As one professional orchestral musician who participated in our beta program told us, “VLN and VLA were a great pleasure for me to play. I've tried several carbon fiber instruments in the past, but they all struck me as having made compromises on tone quality in exchange for volume. Your instruments are the first I've tried that offer the durability of carbon fiber along with the sophisticated tone of a older wood instrument.”

About VLNLAB

VLNLAB was created in 2015 as the culmination of over a decade of experience in violin making, music, and rare instrument expertise in order to bring great stringed instruments to a global audience at a reasonable cost without the worries of durability and authenticity that frequently accompany such a purchase. We believe that the advancement of humanity through music education is an admirable and achievable goal, and we strive to continually advance our efforts in both commercial and non-profit spheres in order to achieve that goal.

For more information, please view our crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vlnlab/vlnlab-the-first-concert-quality-3d-printed-violin, visit us at VLNLAB.com or connect with us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/VLNLAB) and Twitter (http://twitter.com/VLNLAB).