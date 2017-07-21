Panduit and Uptake Team Up For Big Data

Contact:

Panduit and Uptake to Deliver Actionable Data Analytics for Manufacturing Companies will combine infrastructure technology and data-driven business models to improve performance

TINLEY PARK, IL (July 18, 2017) – Panduit Corp., and Uptake today announced an agreement to bring actionable insights to customers in manufacturing and industrial process businesses based on Uptake’s Software-as-a-Service products. Panduit’s IntraVUE™ and SynapSense™ edge data collection capabilities and Uptake’s predictive analytics product suite and advanced data science capabilities will provide a powerful solution delivering actionable manufacturing plant condition monitoring analytics.

Uptake, a 2017 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, offers machine learning-based products that improve productivity, reliability, safety and cybersecurity to industrial companies.

“Uptake’s industry-focused insights and predictive analytics will enable Panduit to deliver great value to our customers,” said Tom Donovan, President and CEO of Panduit. “The ability to increase the uptime of manufacturing plants means increased efficiency and productivity for our customers, which naturally results in greater output. This relationship with Uptake opens new value terrain that is highly complementary to our network infrastructure offering.”

“Panduit is a leader in physical network infrastructure, and we are believers that the network has become the backbone of the modern factory," said Brad Keywell, Uptake cofounder and CEO. “Enabling industrial and manufacturing customers with the ability to leverage operational information insights and predictive analytics, will ultimately generate significant cost savings and improve productivity, reliability, safety and security.”

Panduit’s delivery of information and operational infrastructure technology with Uptake’s enablement of data-driven business models will deliver measurable value from customer data to help improve business performance.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit’s culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies’ business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit’s proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world.

About Uptake

Uptake is a SaaS-based product company that delivers actionable insights to the industrial sector that improve productivity, reliability, safety and security. Leveraging insights from global businesses in energy, rail, agriculture, aviation and more, Uptake’s products and solutions apply cross-industry data science to produce high-value output and measurable results. Uptake has been recognized as a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum and was recently listed at #5 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50, an exclusive ranking of private companies transforming the economy. For more information, visit http://www.uptake.com