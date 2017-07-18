For the tenth year in a row, more than 13,000 people will converge on the Des Moines area to enjoy four days of the best in international quilt and textile artistry.

The American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce the 10th anniversary of its popular AQS QuiltWeek event in Des Moines, IA. The Des Moines AQS QuiltWeek will run from October 4 to October 7 at the Iowa Events Center, 730 Third Street, Des Moines, IA 50309.

For the tenth year in a row, more than 13,000 people will converge on the Des Moines area to enjoy four days of the best in international quilt and textile artistry. Close to 1,200 quilts will be on display, with more than $50,000 in prizes to be awarded at the event for quilting excellence. In addition, AQS QuiltWeek will be hosting a series of workshops with some of the top talent in the quilt industry as well as an extensive Merchant Mall comprised of local, national and international vendors.

AQS has partnered with the Des Moines Area Quilter’s Guild for 10 years. Since 2008, the Des Moines Area Quilter’s Guild has held their annual show in conjunction with AQS QuiltWeek. A featured exhibit at the 2017 AQS QuiltWeek event is “Ten Years of Des Moines Area Quilter’s Guild Winners.”

Admission to AQS QuiltWeek includes access to all quilt exhibits, special exhibits, and the extensive Merchant Mall. Included in the celebrated exhibits are Handfuls of Scraps–Quilts by Edyta Sitar, Freehand Patchwork by Danny Amazonas, Vintage Made Modern Quilts: Collection of Brenda Groelz, The National Quilt Museum’s New Quilts from an Old Favorite: Flying Geese, Australia Wide Five, Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist, AQS Authors’ Showcase, Hoffman Challenge 2016: Crystalia, Statler Challenge: Fall in My World, and SAQA: The Declaration of Sentiments 1848–The Struggle Continues.

Evening events feature world-renowned quiltmaking celebrities presenting their unique spins on fabric, quilting, and life, including fun and entertaining sessions with Edyta Sitar and Mark Sherman.

In October of 2018, the American Quilter’s Society will be debuting AQS QuiltWeek–Virginia Beach, VA, running from October 3–6 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

About AQS QuiltWeek

Admission to AQS QuiltWeek includes access to all quilt exhibits and the Merchant Mall with hundreds of quilting items for sale. Hours are Wednesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Ticket and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 270-898-7903. This event is open to the public.

About the American Quilter’s Society

The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For more than 30 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. At AQS, we believe that with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine. For more information about the American Quilter’s Society, please visit http://www.americanquilter.com or call 270-898-7903.