StrucSure Home Warranty, one of the nation's leading new-home warranty providers, is proud to congratulate D’Ann Brown on receiving the “Excellence Under 45” award from the Texas Association of Builders.

Brown, StrucSure’s Vice President of Sales for South Texas and a member of both the Texas Association of Builders (TAB) and the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA), was recognized for her commitment of time, energy, and efforts to the growth and prosperity of the Texas building industry.

“Their unmatched enthusiasm and love for building proves that the residential home building future is in good hands,” commented TAB on their Facebook post congratulating this year’s four award recipients.

Brown joined StrucSure Home Warranty in 2001 and since then she has been highly involved in local homebuilder associations in south Texas. She was a Million Dollar Producer from 2013–2016 and was the GHBA Associate of the Year in 2014. As a risk management expert in the construction industry, she provides products and services to builders looking to reduce their liabilities and manage their risk.

“Ms. Brown is a highly-respected resource in the Texas building community and the 'Excellence Under 45' award is a well-deserved accolade of her dedication to the industry and the respect she’s earned as the result of her involvement over the past 16 years,” commented Richard Poling, President of StrucSure Home Warranty.

About StrucSure Home Warranty

Since 1997, StrucSure Home Warranty has provided builders, remodelers, and contractors with warranty products that deliver peace of mind. Our warranties protect our clients from expensive claims, liabilities, and legal fees and offer their clients peace-of-mind through third-party warranty protection that is A-rated with additional reinsurance from Lloyd’s of London. Just like any risk management product, the hope is that you'll never need it, but when a problem emerges, you're glad you're covered!

About StrucSure Risk Management Group

StrucSure Risk Management Group provides risk management products and services to businesses in various construction-related industries. Our family of companies includes StrucSure Home Warranty, LLC, SHW Insurance Services, Inc., Golden Insurance Company, RRG, and Four Points Re, SPC, Ltd. Together, these companies offer sophisticated financial and risk management services, including warranty programs, competitive insurance programs, insurance backing, and reinsurance and alternative financing vehicles.