Boyd’s Tire & Service will also sponsor The Tire Kick Challenge on the plaza, featuring Continental Tires, where fans will have the opportunity to take home premium items, coupons and other enter-to-win prizes all season long.

For more than fifteen year Boyd’s Tire & Service has been in the business of supporting the Columbus community so they couldn’t be more proud to announce their sponsorship of the Columbus Crew SC.

Columbus Crew SC has quickly become the home of firsts for Columbus, becoming the first soccer club in Major League Soccer, investing millions of dollars in the country’s first soccer specific stadium and capping off these Columbus firsts with the city’s first major league sports championship.

This sponsorship and strategic partnership between Columbus Crew SC and Boyd’s Tire & Service is all about delivering an incredible experience for fans and friends of the club. Their keystone effort will be a unique fan-focused stadium plaza. Designed jointly by Boyd’s Tire & Service and the team, the plaza will be a place where fans can get ramped up for the game, take shots on the full size regulation soccer goal and enjoy food, fun and fan gear.

Boyd’s Tire & Service will also sponsor The Tire Kick Challenge on the plaza, featuring Continental Tires, where fans will have the opportunity to take home premium items, coupons and other enter-to-win prizes all season long. All fans will be eligible to pick up post-match coupon cards at two of the Columbus Crew SC home games for discounts and deals on Boyd’s Tire & Services’ comprehensive tire care products and services.

For an even more fan focused experience the sponsorship includes up close and personal fan field visits with members of the Columbus Crew SC team and coaching staff, giving local fans the opportunity to get to know their hometown team and collect autographs.

Of course, Boyd’s Tire & Service and the Columbus Crew SC know that not every fan can be at every game, so Boyd’s Tire & Service will also sponsor one of the season’s local radio broadcasts, bringing the excitement of Columbus Crew SC into cars, living rooms and businesses all over the city.

The Columbus Crew SC has proven to be one of the best clubs to play the game and has quickly taken a big spot in the hearts of Columbus residents. Boyd’s Tire & Service is excited about the opportunity to help the team enhance the fan experience as both partner and key sponsor of the team for season 2017.