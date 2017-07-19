Allan Federer Named Managing Director of Grand Wailea on Maui

WAILEA, MAUI, HAWAII, July 18, 2017 – Veteran hotelier Allan C. Federer has been appointed managing director of the iconic Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, effective July 24, 2017. Federer will oversee the operations of the 40-acre resort on the island of Maui, Hawaii, including 776 guest rooms, seven restaurants and 110,000 square feet of meeting space, reporting directly to Pascal Duchauffour, area vice president of operations-Luxury Hotels, The Americas.

Federer joins Grand Wailea after holding senior leadership positions at luxury properties throughout the world for more than 30 years.

Most recently, Federer was general manager at Fairmont Raffles Hotels’ Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Bermuda where he guided the hotel through a three-year, $150 million renovation. Prior to that, Federer was general manager for hotels operated by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in such locations as Moscow, Dubai, Ireland, Singapore, Istanbul, Montreal and the United States.

A former native of Canada, Federer started his career with Fairmont Hotels and moved on to York Hannover Hotels, Kanata Hotels Ltd, Gencom Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Ramada International Hotels & Resorts and other Canada-based hotel operators.

Jerry Gibson, area vice president, Hilton Hawaii said, “We are delighted to welcome Allan to our team here in Hawaii. He has done an exemplary job leading numerous upscale hotels and resorts; we look forward to his taking the helm at Grand Wailea.”

Federer has a Dip. D.E.C. in hotel and restaurant management from LaSalle College in Montreal, Quebec. He also completed the Advanced Management Program and Center for Professional Development at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration in Ithaca, N.Y.

About Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

The newly refreshed landmark resort consistently ranks among the world’s best in leading travel and consumer reports. Nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Wailea Beach, Grand Wailea provides a range of vacation experiences: open spaces for the active vacationer, beauty and seclusion for romantic getaways, and family fun – ranging from a fully equipped camp for children and a teen lounge to rope swings and a jungle-style river pool. Guests also have access to the luxurious Spa Grande, a standard-setter in the world of resort spas, as well as eight restaurants, including the award-winning “Best of Maui” Humuhumunukunukuapua‘a. Accommodation options include Grand Wailea’s 776 rooms and suites and an enclave of 120 luxury villas Ho`olei at Grand Wailea ranging from 3,200 to 4,000 sq. ft., located nearby with access to Grand Wailea amenities. For reservations and information, call 1-800-888-6100 or visit http://www.grandwailea.com

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of 26 iconic properties in the world’s most sought after destinations. Unified by their inspirational environments and True Waldorf Service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver unparalleled, bespoke service from the moment a guest books through check out. Waldorf Astoria is a part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience Waldorf Astoria by booking at http://www.waldorfastoria.com. Learn about the brand by visiting http://news.waldorfastoria.com or following the brand on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.