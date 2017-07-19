Aruze Gaming Australia Proprietary Limited (“Aruze”) announces that it has appointed Michael McCarthy as State Manager of Queensland and Northern Territory. As State Manager, effective July 3rd, 2017, Michael’s responsibilities are to manage the sales, customer engagement, and regulatory efforts of Aruze in both states.

Michael’s career in the gaming industry dates to 1995 with holding multiple positions, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Club8Casino.com.au, Australia’s first online simulated casino. In this position, Michael managed negotiations amongst international online system providers, Regulatory Compliance, Marketing, Product Development and database integration projects. He was also involved in customer support and in venue launches and staff training. Prior to taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer, Michael held multiple General Manager, Sales and Area Manager positions.

Michael is currently a board member of the RSL & Services Clubs Association Queensland and carries multiple certifications.

About Aruze Gaming Australia Proprietary Limited

Aruze Gaming Australia, headquartered in New South Wales, designs, develops and manufactures slot machines and gaming devices for the global casino market. With affiliates in Hong Kong, North America, South Africa, Macau, Philippines, and Japan, Aruze produces innovative gaming products, including high-resolution video and stepper slot machines, communal gaming products, and multi-terminal devices.

For more news and information about Aruze, please visit http://www.aruzegaming.com/aruze-gaming-australia