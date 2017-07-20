MDI Group has a track record of success, and I intend to continue that trend while making an impact across the entire organization.

MDI Group, a national IT staffing and recruiting firm, has announced the appointment of Matt DeLorenzo to Vice President, Strategic Accounts & Workforce Solutions. He brings extensive leadership, sales, and enterprise account expertise to the role with more than 20 years of experience in the IT consulting industry.

“I’m truly elated to be joining the nation’s premier IT staffing firm and am eager to hit the ground running,” said DeLorenzo. “MDI Group has a track record of success, and I intend to continue that trend while making an impact across the entire organization.”

Most recently, DeLorenzo was Lead Alliances and Business Development for Point B, a management consulting company based in Seattle, Washington. Prior to this, he had key leadership and sales positions in multiple markets for Experis, Ajilon, Randstad, Triangle Technology, and Decision Consultants (CIBER).

“With Matt’s proven skill set, MDI Group is excited to reinforce our strategy of growing a larger account base while providing innovative workforce solutions,” comments Ella Koscik, CEO and Owner of MDI Group. “We recognize his addition to the team as an opportunity to drive further growth in key enterprise accounts that complement our existing portfolio of successful clients.”

DeLorenzo received his BBA in Management Information Systems from Baylor University and completed the SLS Graduate program at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He has been actively involved with the Austin Technology Council, George Hannon Society, Austin Innotech Council, JDRF, and Junior Achievement, and is board member for The Rise School of Austin as well as the Seton Forum Executive Board. Outside of the office, Matt enjoys spending time with his wife and son, traveling, and golfing.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, MDI Group has additional locations in Charlotte, NC, Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX, Greenville, SC, and Phoenix, AZ.

About MDI Group

MDI Group is a pioneer among IT staffing and recruiting agencies, providing a full range of recruitment services to help in-house resources tackle “what’s next” in terms of emerging technology projects and challenging business objectives since 1988. Services range from contract and contract-to-hire placements to project teams and end-to-end processes that maximize the engagement and management of contract labor. MDI Group has placed more than 10,000 technology consultants with mid-sized to Fortune 500 organizations across the country. For more information, visit http://www.mdigroup.com and follow @MDIGroup.