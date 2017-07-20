CoFi Leathers will present new fashion designs at Jill Zarin's 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon on Saturday, July 29, in the Hamptons. The popular accessories company will be featured as a vendor at the event benefitting thyroid cancer research.

"It's an honor to be invited to participate in Jill Zarin's important fundraiser in Southampton," said Stephanie McTigue, Founder of CoFi Leathers. “We are looking forward to sharing our newest handbag designs with all of the guests, particularly our new fringe clutches and some of our most popular cross-body bags and chic backpacks.”

Known for their luxe metallic & distinctive prints, CoFi’s accessories are manufactured through a unique transfer process using Italian papers and foils. In addition to the new fringe clutch that will be available at the luncheon, CoFi will also feature bestsellers such as the Shannon Envelope Clutch in Navy and Gold, the Diana Hobo in Platinum, and the Mollie Cross-Body Convertible Clutch in Purple Ray.

“We have had great success working with more than 100 boutiques across the country to design custom lines for their clientele, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to present our handbags to guests at this event,” said McTigue. “CoFi is committed to finding ways to contribute to important charities and Jill’s event brings an enormous amount of awareness and attention to thyroid cancer research.”

Earlier this summer, CoFi donated more than $62,500 worth of inventory to the Soles4Souls organization, which aids women and young adults in Africa and/or Haiti who are in need of shoes.

Jill Zarin’s 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017, from 12:00 - 4:00 PM, at her private residence in Southampton, New York. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jill-zarins-luxury-luncheon-for-thyroid-cancer-research-tickets-33398514857.

CoFi also participates in numerous industry trade shows each year. Next month, the company will be featured at “Accessories the Show” at the Javits Center in New York City, August 6-8 (booth #3220) and “STITCH” at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, August 14-16 (booth #12273). To download CoFi’s 2017 Lookbook, visit http://store-p4twv0qhod.mybigcommerce.com/content/CoFi2017Lookbook.pdf. Media interested in sampling CoFi products are encouraged to contact Holly Sprague at hsprague@gmail.com.

About CoFi Leathers

Since 2014, CoFi Leathers has designed and manufactured fashion leather handbags, boots and shoes for women who want to make a statement. Known for its luxe metallic and peacock prints, CoFi uses Italian transfer foils to create leather accessories that add flair and function to an already chic outfit. Cross-body clutches, hobos, backpacks, booties, ballerina flats, sneakers and other high-end CoFi products can be purchased in more than 100 boutiques across the United States and online at http://www.cofileathers.com. For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/cofileathers/