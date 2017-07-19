Definitive Healthcare Moves Again to Accommodate Rapid Growth

This most recent move and the innovative design of the space will help us continue to attract the best talent to develop our products and ensure the success of our clients.

Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, recently moved to a new, larger space to accommodate its rapidly growing workforce.

The company had moved to its former office space in Natick just two years ago but has since tripled its workforce. In addition to strong organic growth, the company acquired two competitors during that time. The expansion of Definitive’s staff has also resulted in it being named the 10th fastest growing company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

“To accommodate our rapid growth, we’ve had to upgrade our space about every two years since the company was founded in 2011,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “This most recent move and the innovative design of the space will help us continue to attract the best talent to develop our products and ensure the success of our clients. We’re now located in a premier office building at an ideal location just off the Mass Pike, enabling us to easily recruit the top talent from downtown Boston and the surrounding communities.”

Definitive Healthcare was also recently named the 4th best place to work in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. The office move and growth that it allows reinforces the importance that the company places on providing its employees a home to grow both professionally and personally.

Definitive’s new headquarters address is 550 Cochituate Road, Framingham, MA 01701.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 10,000 ambulatory surgery centers, 14,000 imaging centers, 45,000 long-term care facilities, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 219,000 physician groups, 1.5 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. The company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information or to trial the service, visit http://www.definitivehc.com.