Founders Group International (FGI) promoted Casey Cook to director of retail. Cook will manage golf shop inventories, create vendor programs for the company, run promotions, and strive to exceed projected retail sale revenues. FGI owns 22 golf courses in America's seaside golf capital, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Cook was promoted from general manager and head golf professional at World Tour Golf Links where he increased merchandise sales from $225,000 in 2015 to more than $400,000 in 2017. In his former position as head golf pro with TPC Myrtle Beach, Cook increased merchandise sales by 10 percent from 2010 to 2012 to $350,000.

“Casey has an understanding of the corporate merchandise plans and continues to stay updated on current trends to maximize sales,” said Steve Mays, acting president of Founders Group International. “His promotion to this position was a natural fit for the company and our 22 courses that each have their own unique logos and personalities.”

Cook moved to Myrtle Beach because of his passion for the game of golf. He graduated Cum Laude from Wesley College in Dover, Delaware with an excellence in Math Award. He played two years All-Conference college golf and is a Class A PGA member.

FGI is reorganizing its management team in order to run more efficiently. It recently named regional managers and superintendents for its North, Central, and South courses.

About Founders Group International

Founders Group International (FGI) is the foremost golf course owner-operator company in the Southeastern United States. Formed in 2014 through various purchases and the 2015 acquisition of National Golf Management, FGI owns and operates 22 golf courses (423 holes) in and around Myrtle Beach, S.C., America's seaside golf capital.

Those courses include Pine Lakes Country Club, the “granddaddy” of Myrtle Beach area courses; TPC Myrtle Beach, host site of the 2019 NCAA Division I men's golf regional and Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship; and Grande Dunes Resort Club, home of the Grande Dunes Golf Performance Center.

FGI administers http://www.MBN.com, a leader in online tee time bookings, as well as package outlets Ambassador Golf and Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. With the help of Golf Insider’s 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries through FGI’s assets, including “top-100 caliber” courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.

More information about Founders Group International, is available at http://www.foundersgroupinternational.com, http://www.mbn.com or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.

