A new non-prescription male fertility support supplement, Evolution60™, is now available from the makers of Pregnitude®, a doctor recommended fertility support dietary supplement for women, Exeltis USA, Inc. announced today. Numerous clinical studies support the demonstrated benefits of both Evolution60 and Pregnitude, respectively. (1,2,3,4,5)

In in the US alone, nearly 7 million couples struggle with infertility-which can affect the woman, man or both partners (6). The male partner is either the sole cause or a contributing cause in infertility in approximately forty percent of infertile couples. (7) "A couple is not considered infertile until they have been trying to have a baby for at least six months if they are over 35 or for couples under 35, they must be trying for at least one year before a diagnosis of infertility is confirmed," said Michael Krychman MD, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist in Newport, CA. "Many factors can cause infertility in women and men and in my opinion, couples who are currently having difficulty getting pregnant should get a medical evaluation and consider trying non-prescription, natural therapies such as Pregnitude and Evolution60, before they move forward with invasive medical therapies."

"In women, a common cause of infertility is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)- a hormonal imbalance that can cause irregular and sometimes no ovulation," said Dr. Krychman. The PCOS Foundation reports that PCOS may be responsible for 70 percent of infertility issues in women who have difficulty ovulating (8). Clinical studies demonstrate that taking a combination of myo-inositol (a naturally occurring substance produced by the human body from glucose), and folic acid (a B vitamin that promotes cell growth) in therapeutic doses can promote menstrual regularity, ovulatory function and higher quality eggs (4,5). "If a patient is having trouble getting pregnant due to cycle irregularity, I'll first recommend that she should consider trying Pregnitude, which contains these ingredients in therapeutic doses. Women and men should always consult with their physician before taking any vitamins or dietary supplements and should get proper medical work ups if fertility concerns are problematic," said Dr. Krychman.

Reduced male fertility can occur with increased age, lifestyle, environmental factors and certain medical conditions which can affect changes in male physiology and reproductive health (7). Evolution60 supplies important nutrients clinically shown to benefit male reproductive health, including: myo-inositol, selenium, folic acid, Vitamin E, L-carnitine and L-Arginine (1,2,,3).

"We're excited to bring an expanded portfolio of innovative OTC products to the U.S. market," said Eduardo Fernandez, VP of Operations at Exeltis USA, Inc. with expertise in the dietary supplement arena. "These products have an established base in Europe and will help meet the US. demand for ways to achieve optimal health."



