(L) Janet Bujko, FHA Deputy Chief Underwriter (R) Bonnie Self, Senior Processor Given our growing pipeline, we are fortunate to be able to add additional seasoned professionals to our group.

Churchill Stateside Group, LLC (CSG), a real estate and renewable energy finance company, is pleased to announce the employment of Janet Bujko and Bonnie Self.

Ms. Bujko is joining the CSG Team as an *FHA Deputy Chief Underwriter. She has over 20 years of experience in HUD insured financing for both new construction and refinance transactions. During her career, Ms. Bujko participated in underwriting, processing and closing approximately $850 million of FHA insured loans including market rate and affordable properties.

Bonnie Self will be joining the CSG team as a Senior Processor handling both underwriting and processing duties. Ms. Self has over 8 years of experience in the FHA insured lending industry in both Multifamily and LEAN programs. During her career, she participated in underwriting, processing and closing approximately $200 million in FHA insured transactions that reached final endorsement and/or received Firm Commitments.

Keith J. Gloeckl, Chief Operating Officer for CSG, states “We are excited to have Janet and Bonnie join our HUD team. This further demonstrates our company’s commitment to provide a high level of service and support to all of our HUD Borrowers.”

Wendy Stamnas, CSG’s FHA Chief Underwriter, states, “Given our growing pipeline, we are fortunate to be able to add additional seasoned professionals to our group. As FHA Deputy Chief Underwriter, Janet Bujko will be responsible for underwriting Multifamily and Healthcare transactions and mentoring junior staff. Bonnie Self will be responsible for assisting underwriting staff in processing and analyzing both MAP and LEAN transactions.”

For more information about CSG’s finance programs, please contact Devin Sanderson at 727-461-2200 and/or DSanderson(at)CSGfirst(dot)com.

*Pending anticipated HUD approval

About Churchill Stateside Group

Churchill Stateside Group and its wholly owned affiliates (CSG) serve the affordable housing and renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction and permanent financing solutions. CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors, pension funds, and insurance companies. The company’s investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC, is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer.

For more information, please visit http://www.CSGfirst.com.