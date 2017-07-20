For the fifth consecutive year, Career Partners International’s Retirement Options Webinar Certification program has been accredited by the International Coach Federation (ICF) for 36 hours of Continued Coaching Education (CCE) credits. As the world's largest organization of professionally trained coaches, ICF confers instant credibility upon its members. ICF is also committed to connecting member coaches with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their careers.

Retirement Options is Career Partners International’s “retirement readiness” branch of services. Certified Coaches are equipped with the tools, training and support to effectively coach the largest demographic in the world. The Webinar Certification program certifies participants in the administration, feedback, and application of the Retirement Success Profile™ and the LifeOptions Profile™, two world-class assessments that help your clients prepare for and enjoy a more fulfilling retirement.

“Becoming a Retirement Options Certified Coach helped me grow my coaching practice,” said a participant. “The assessments are great tools that helped my clients see their gaps in preparing for retirement and helped me structure my coaching for the greatest impact.”

With the Retirement Options Webinar Certification program, participants can become a Certified Coach, join a global network of over 850 active retirement coaches, and earn their ICF Continued Coaching Education credits. Hundreds of coaches, human resource professionals, counselors, social workers, and financial advisors have earned their certification and proudly display the seal of Certified Retirement Coach from Retirement Options.

About Retirement Options:

Founded in 1989 to help individuals focus on the critical non-financial facets of retirement planning, Retirement Options certifies coaches in two assessments, the Retirement Success™ Profile and the Life Options™ Profile. These scientifically designed, validated, pre-retirement assessments enable individuals to plan for and enjoy a more fulfilling retirement by exploring various aspects of life impacted by retirement such as work, family, leisure, wellness, and personal development.

Working with Retirement Options certified coaches, thousands of individuals, couples and employees of corporate clients have assessed their “retirement readiness” and benefited tremendously by using their assessment results as building blocks to create more successful retirement plans! With a directory of over 850 certified coaches around the world, Retirement Options helps individuals connect with local certified coaches to plan for and enjoy a fulfilling retirement.

About Career Partners International

Founded in 1987, Career Partners International is a leading provider of Outplacement, Career Management, Executive Coaching and Leadership Development services from more than 300 offices in over 45 countries. Employers around the world trust Career Partners International’s local market experts to provide the best possible outcomes for employees across Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.