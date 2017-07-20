"Tods Defence is very proud of the contribution that its advanced Sonar Dome technology is making to the Type 26 Frigates’ capability, which will ensure that is the most advanced warship in its class," Pete Eckersall, VP/MD Tods Defence

BAE Systems and Tods Defence, a Unitech Aerospace Company, are pleased to announce the awarding of the Design and Manufacture contract of the Bow Sonar Dome for the Type 26 class Frigate being built for the UK Royal Navy.

The contract award has been made following a rigorous design and assessment phase which was carried out in partnership between BAE Systems, Tods Defence and the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The chosen Sonar Dome design optimises acoustic performance as well as procurement and through life costs to ensure the best value for money for the MOD customer.

“Tods Defence is very proud of the contribution that its advanced Sonar Dome technology is making to the Type 26 Frigates’ capability, which will ensure that is the most advanced warship in its class when it is introduced in to service,” said Pete Eckersall, Vice President and Managing Director of Tods Defence.

Tods Defence are synonymous for the design and manufacture of Sonar Bow Domes and have for more than 60 years been the preferred choice of the Royal Navy, a reputation which has led to the Company’s involvement with no fewer than 25 other navies. This includes US Navy, NATO fleets and Australian and Indian navies.

As well as the design and manufacture of Sonar Domes, the Tods Defence technical support team provides naval dockyards with engineering expertise for installation and retro-fit applications, and for in-situ stealth coating of submarine hulls.

About Tods Defence

Tods Defence is a world leading manufacturer of advanced composite structures for the marine defence industry. With a very strong design capability and using innovative manufacturing techniques Tods has for over 60 years been producing sonar domes, acoustic windows and complex structures for surface warships and submarines. Tods Defence holds a wide range of customer and regulatory approvals, including AS9100.

About Unitech Aerospace

Unitech Aerospace provides the aerospace, marine, medical, defense, nuclear and rail industries with composite and metallic structures and components that meet demanding and complex requirements. The company’s growing global footprint is currently comprised of strategically located sites providing local and immediate support to customers. Integrated solutions range from early stage design, rate production, to full-term sustainment making Unitech Aerospace the industry’s trusted lifecycle partner.