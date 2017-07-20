Toll Brothers Announces Sales Center Opening at Altair Irvine

Toll Brothers announces the pre-sale opening of three sales centers at its celebrated Altair Irvine. Situated near the Orange County Great Park with its vast trails, colorful parks and active sports fields, Altair Irvine offers discerning home shoppers the sought-after combination of guard-gated residences in a resort-style community near first-rate Irvine schools and amenities.

Toll Brothers’ innovative home building system at Altair Irvine combines energy efficient construction with one-of-a-kind personalization. Visitors can now preview three of four luxury home collections, Alara, Meridian and Estrella, featuring 12 stately yet contemporary designs ranging from approximately 4,300 to 5,400 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor living space. Select home designs offer third-story covered roof decks. Limited time pre-model home pricing begins from the upper $1.7 millions.

Behind the gates of Altair Irvine, residents will also enjoy exclusive access to The Club and The Terrace recreation centers filled with resort-style amenities. The Club is a sprawling 7,100 sq. ft. residents-only clubhouse that offers multiple event rooms, a recreation area, office, club room and locker rooms. Surrounding The Club are covered outdoor spaces with barbecues and fireplaces, tennis courts, bocce ball courts and more. Additionally, The Terrace features a junior Olympic-sized pool and covered cabanas under which to relax and unwind. Parents and students will further appreciate the top-rated Irvine Unified School District, featuring its newly opened Portola High School.

Surrounded by the rolling hillsides and panoramic vistas of Orange County, Altair Irvine offers a range of calming views from some of the master plan’s most expansive home sites.

For pre-sales information and directions, visit TollBrothersAltair.com or call 844-790-5263.

