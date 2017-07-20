Codifyd Opens World-Class Digital Agency & AI Center in Mumbai

Our Mumbai center will add firepower to our teams in US and UK and further enable us to service our global customers.

Codifyd, a leading provider of B2B Digital Commerce & Transformation solutions, today announced the launch of a state-of-the-art Digital Agency & AI lab in Mumbai. The newly established center will be Codifyd’s first in the Asia Pacific region and third globally, complementing offices in Chicago and London. The Mumbai center will support Codifyd's commitment to providing world-class Digital product data, analytics and transformation services to today's leading global enterprises.

The Mumbai center will also fuel the acceleration of continuous development of Codifyd’s AI platform, Codifyd BRIDGE, which automates product content on-boarding, distribution and channel management. Codifyd BRIDGE’s patented machine learning technology classifies SKUs to meet any e-commerce product hierarchy format, maps product attributes to fit any product data model requirement, and normalizes product information to satisfy any data standard. With Codifyd BRIDGE, online sellers can now manage and deliver millions of structured data points to channel partners without drowning in tedious, manual tasks required by many of today’s available solutions.

“Automation, Analytics, Machine Learning & Knowledge Management are no longer options that B2B companies of any significance can ignore as they adopt new ways of effectively servicing their customers,” said Indranil Roy Choudhury, COO of Codifyd. “Codifyd is at the forefront of helping enterprises exponentially increase their revenue and profitability by offering Digital Transformation solutions through leverage of our proprietary AI platform. Our Mumbai center will add firepower to our teams in the US and UK and further enable us to service our global customers.”

"Codifyd's mission is to make data meaningful for our customers," said Sanjay Agarwal, CEO, Codifyd. "Mumbai is a hotbed for top digital talent and we invite digital disruptors to come join the Codifyd team in creating and shaping path-breaking solutions for our global customers."

About Codifyd

Codifyd was born with the vision of making ”research and buy” the driving force behind an exceptional digital commerce experience for B2B customers. Today, the world’s leading distributors and manufacturers trust Codifyd as their go-to provider of Digital Transformation and Commerce services and technologies. Codifyd’s managed product content services and AI technologies deliver an outstanding research-to-buy experience for our customers, leading to significant revenue growth. For more information on Codifyd, visit http://www.codifyd.com and follow @codifyd on Twitter and LinkedIn for original content and industry updates.