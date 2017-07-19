LiveStories Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding Round

LiveStories, an integrated data hub where users can find, explore, and present civic data all in one web-based platform, today announced the close of $10 million in a Series A financing round. Led by Ignition Partners with participation from True Ventures and Founders Co-Op, the latest round brings LiveStories’ total funding to $13.9 million since the company was founded.

LiveStories will use the funds to deepen its investment in its core product offering through the introduction of new features, enabling customers to build even more engaging data stories that bring greater transparency to civic data. The funds will also be used to hire across the organization, with a focus on building out the company’s sales, marketing, and product teams. To accommodate the growth, LiveStories will move to a larger office space in the Seattle area.

Using the platform, users can explore thousands of indicators from various public data sources, each with interactive charts and maps. These indicators cover everything from obesity rates to poverty rates, population growth rates, drug overdoses, and more. This solution greatly streamlines the process of sourcing, exploring, and sharing data stories for both technical and non-technical users. It also provides one central location for internal and external teams to collaborate in building and telling data-driven stories.

“LiveStories is doing for government what Bloomberg did for the financial industry and Zillow did for the real estate industry,” says Adnan Mahmud, CEO and Founder of LiveStories. “We are empowering our customers with data that can be used to inspire positive change in communities nationwide. Our mission is to break down barriers and enable people, teams, and entire organizations to use civic data to improve people’s lives, health, work, and communities.”

LiveStories serves all types of organizations in the private and public sector. The majority of its 100 plus customers include government entities specializing in public health, public safety, education and public advocacy. Current clients include Los Angeles County, Maricopa County, San Diego County, Harris County, UCLA, and the Gates Foundation.

“Our investment in LiveStories is underpinned by three key factors,” said John Connors, Managing Partner, Ignition Partners. “First, LiveStories’ technically and economically efficient platform built to ingest, clean, normalize, analyze, and publish civic data gives it a competitive edge. Second, the platform appeals to a large market that spans from small municipalities to federal governments and a wide range of corporate buyers. Third, the company’s vision that includes increasing transparency and applicability of data, impacts all of us.”

To learn more about LiveStories, please visit https://www.livestories.com/.

About LiveStories

LiveStories, an integrated civic intelligence and engagement platform, is the first solution on the market providing cloud-based software to help organizations create engaging stories with charts, images, videos, and stories. Governments and businesses around the world use LiveStories to serve more than 45 million constituents. The platform makes it easy for data novices and experts alike to gather, explore, share, and present data more effectively.

LiveStories is based in Seattle and was founded by Adnan Mahmud. The company is backed by top Silicon Valley and Seattle investors, including True Ventures, Social Leverage, and Founders' Co-Op. For more information, go to http://www.livestories.com.

