Explorer Software Named One of the Constructech 50

Explorer Software Group is a global provider of enterprise software solutions for construction accounting and project management. These tech innovators are giving companies the tools they need today and tomorrow, while at the same time elevating capabilities that will become crucial in the years to come.

Explorer Software is pleased to announce that its flagship product, Eclipse, has been named one of the winners of the Constructech 50. The company was recognized for providing its users with a fully integrated browser based construction software solution that can bridge the divide between accounting and operations.

“This year’s list represents the future for the construction industry,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “These tech innovators are giving companies the tools they need today and tomorrow, while at the same time elevating capabilities that will become crucial in the years to come.”

Mark Liss, President of Explorer Software says, “Explorer Software is proud to be recognized as one of the Constructech 50. We have always strived to provide our customers with the most user-friendly and customizable experience possible. Over the past year, we have released hundreds of customer-driven enhancements and have taken advantage of new technologies making Eclipse even more powerful and easy-to-use.”

About Explorer Software

Explorer Software is the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the construction industry, offering a broad range of solutions for small, mid-sized and large enterprises worldwide. Explorer's construction-specific solutions offer rich functionality, a full application suite and best-in-class customization abilities. The software and services are designed to produce meaningful increases in revenues and margins to contractors.

Explorer Software is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global software business that serves the Construction industry exclusively, with 45,000 users, in 40 countries and on 6 continents, employing over 300 staff. JDM Technology's core business philosophy is long-term commitment to customer service, coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers.