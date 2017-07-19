Microscan Releases MicroHAWK UHD Autofocus Barcode Readers

MicroHAWK UHD AF The reader’s advanced imaging technology eliminates the need to spend time analyzing various configuration options before deployment. Setup time is minimal and does not require an investment in additional accessories.

Microscan, a global technology leader in barcoding, machine vision, verification, and lighting solutions, announces the release of MicroHAWK Ultra-High Density (UHD) Autofocus barcode readers. With the addition of Autofocus to MicroHAWK UHD barcode readers, Microscan is the only company in the market offering a UHD barcode reader with fully-integrated optics. MicroHAWK UHD Autofocus reads and decodes tiny, difficult-to-read codes including Data Matrix symbols as small as 2 mil, and includes a fully-integrated true Autofocus system that automatically selects the optimal settings right out of the box, providing best-in-class performance.

Unlike other products that require special accessories to magnify small symbols, Microscan’s UHD optics are fully-integrated within the MicroHAWK’s imaging system and have been custom-designed to decode tiny symbols at a distance of 40 to 150 mm. The reader’s advanced imaging technology eliminates the need to spend time analyzing various configuration options before deployment. Setup time is minimal and does not require an investment in additional accessories.

Liquid lens technology was first offered by Microscan in 2009 with the QX Hawk Industrial Imager. Since the introduction of the MicroHAWK platform for barcode reading and machine vision in 2016, Microscan has been setting the pace for high-performing miniature devices that can be easily embedded and configured.

“We have designed MicroHAWK UHD Autofocus to meet the needs of manufacturers requiring the ability to read tiny barcodes and symbols in difficult locations or at varying distances. Our new product is a tremendously advantageous combination of high performance, flexibility, ease of use, and a very competitive price,” stated Jason Dobbs, Global Product Manager at Microscan.

MicroHAWK UHD Autofocus is paired with a new release of the WebLink user interface, the world’s first setup tool that resides on the reader rather than on a PC. From the intuitive WebLink interface, users can enable and disable the Autofocus feature by clicking the Autofocus button in the toolbar. Autofocus causes the reader to search continuously for symbols at various focal distances within the field of view or to set fixed focal distances using spot focus functionality. Focal distance can also be adjusted by the user in WebLink. When enabling true Autofocus in continuous read or presentation mode, the MicroHAWK reader will automatically search for symbols, refocusing after every five no-read results. While in continuous read, triggered, or presentation modes, users can use spot focus to click anywhere within the live view captured by the MicroHAWK reader to auto-set the focal distance for specific symbol locations.

MicroHAWK UHD Autofocus is offered in the ID-30 and ID-40 models with the SXGA 1.3 megapixel sensor, various lighting options, and with or without a polarizer. This new offering is designed to read the symbols at a short range of 40 mm to 150 mm and is available for purchase beginning July 18, 2017. A long-range version of the product is scheduled for release by the end of 2017.

About Microscan

Microscan is a global leader in barcode reading, machine vision, and verification technology serving a wide range of automation and OEM applications. Founded in 1982, Microscan has a strong history of technology innovation that includes the invention of the first laser diode barcode scanner and the Data Matrix symbology. Today, Microscan remains a leader in automatic identification and inspection with extensive solutions ranging from barcode reading, tracking, and traceability to complex machine vision measurement, guidance, barcode verification, and print quality grading.

Microscan, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company recognized for quality leadership in the U.S., is known and trusted by customers worldwide as a provider of high-quality, high-precision products. Microscan is a part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company.

