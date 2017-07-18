Farzad Dibachi, CEO of Noribachi, and Team We wanted to create a platform for our customers, partners, and the global community to have a better understanding of what we do. The website will allow our entire audience to interact with our products and brand all in one place.

Noribachi, an industry-leading U.S. based technology company with a focus on lighting digitalization announced the launch of their brand-new website created and designed by the engineers in Noribachi’s Silicon Valley office. Noribachi was founded in 2011 with a mission to disrupt the lighting industry by offering high quality custom LED manufacturing for commercial and industrial applications that could be manufactured in real time and high quantities. “We wanted to create a platform for our customers, partners, and the global community to have a better understanding of what we do. The website will allow our entire audience to interact with our products and brand all in one place,” says Farzad Dibachi CEO of Noribachi.

Noribachi products are manufactured in Southern California and designed in Noribachi’s research and development facility in Northern California. The development of the revamped website, noribachi.com, was driven by the need to continue scaling in high growth mode, compete more effectively in the marketplace, and provide information in real time.

The intuitive website layout and rich content clearly communicate the Noribachi message while showcasing unique LED product capabilities. The new website uses JSON to allow for rapid and flexible information delivery. The website is optimized for mobile phone access.

The re-architected website was created to provide valuable information to buyers of industrial LED products. The product section was enhanced to quickly navigate product configuration and technical lighting requirements. A new section was added to highlight Noribachi’s digital services (hardware, software, cloud) and cutting edge IoT (Internet of Things) technology. The Noribachi hardware and software provide capabilities to detect, control, and securely manage lighting fixtures from anywhere.

Noribachi is the first LED lighting manufacturer to bring purchasing convenience and pricing transparency to the lighting industry. Now, industrial customers, electrical contractors and lighting resellers have options to buy Noribachi products in standard configurations on five e-commerce platforms: cheaphighbays.com, cheapwallpack.com, cheapofficelighting.com, ledfullspectrum.com, and colorfullumens.com. For the products on those websites Noribachi boasts a 72-hour lead time. From the moment you place an order online, the manufacturing floor receives the order electronically and begins building the LED light fixtures. This manufacturer-direct to consumer model is changing the lighting industry.

The newly introduced e-commerce websites also offer an industry program that benefits electrical contractors and resellers. Electrical contractors are invited to apply for Noribachi’s Contractor Affiliate Program and are directed to a section of the website dedicated to them. Contractors involved in the Contractor Affiliate Program gain access to financial incentives, engineering, manufacturing resources, as well as a dedicated team for support.

“The website also highlights BEST, Noribachi’s 'Bespoke, Engineered, and Specifically Tailored' manufacturing methodology, which allows us to build large configurations of our proprietary lighting engines completely customized for specific end customers’ needs,” states Esther M. Santos, CSO of Noribachi. If you have a question or need help finding a product, you can speak directly to an engineer on the Noribachi website through chat capabilities.

Noribachi’s efficient, cost-effective and fully certified products differentiate them from the lighting conglomerates and oversea competitors. Over the past three years Noribachi has seen 30% growth year over year and is projected to continue this growth through 2017.