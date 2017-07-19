Fotodiox Pro Launches Polar Throttle Lens Adapters Cut down haze, manage reflections, create evocative long exposures in full daylight, and dial in richer, bolder colors whether you're shooting photo or video.

Fotodiox Pro, creator and distributor of several lines of specialty solutions for videography, cinematography and photography, has announced a brand new addition to their extensive collection of innovative lens adapters: the Polar Throttle series of eight all-in-one lens adapters for Sony E-Mount and Micro Four-Thirds mirrorless cameras. Each Polar Throttle adapter has a built-in circular polarizing filter, which allows fingertip or geared control of the degree of image polarization for any mounted vintage or modern lens. The series is available now on FotodioxPro.com.

"Since mirrorless cameras hit the scene, our mission has been to vastly expand customer's lens choices. With the Polar Throttle, we’ve found yet another way to deliver an important level of image control to the mix," said Bohus Blahut, marketing director for Fotodiox Pro. "You can't adjust light polarization in post, and fixing issues on-location used to mean lugging around many different-sized CPL filters. With the Polar Throttle, you get easy, reliable, built-in fingertip polarization control for any lens you attach. Cut down haze, manage reflections, create evocative long exposures in full daylight, and dial in richer, bolder colors whether you're shooting photo or video."

The Polar Throttle is available for Sony E-Mount or Micro Four-Thirds cameras and the following lens mounts: Canon EOS, Canon FD, Nikon G, and Minolta MD. Select models of the Polar Throttle also include additional aperture control for lenses that lack an aperture control ring. The geared Circular Polarizer ring can be controlled manually, or via an optional follow focus-style system.

About Fotodiox

Serving the photo and video markets since 2004, Fotodiox Pro is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality, professional and affordable photography and videography accessories. Known for such products as the WonderPana wide-angle filter system, the Vizelex ND Throttle adapter series, the ever-expanding line of award-winning GoTough accessories for GoPro cameras, and the groundbreaking FlapJack LED Edgelights, Fotodiox Pro is also responsible for bringing the CamDolly Cinema System – the industry’s first truly portable, modular dolly system for professional videography gear – to filmmakers in the United States. For more information about Fotodiox Pro, please visit http://www.fotodioxpro.com, http://www.youtube.com/user/FotodioxInc, http://www.facebook.com/Fotodiox and http://www.twitter.com/Fotodiox.