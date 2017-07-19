“The ReachCase is a one-of-a kind case, as it offers best-in-class protection for the phone and the unique ability to improve antenna performance. Now, for the first time ever, Galaxy S8 and S8+ users can maximize the performance of their device by simply

Today Antenna79, a company specializing in advanced antenna technology for wireless devices, and Spring Mobile, the largest AT&T authorized retailer in the United States, announced the availability of the new ReachCase for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, as well as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, at select Spring Mobile retail locations and online at ReachCase.com. These enhanced antenna cases are designed to maximize a device’s signal performance while offering industry-leading protection.

Key Benefits of the ReachCase



Greater Coverage: Stay connected farther from cell towers with a stronger signal.

Faster Data Speeds: Increase connectivity while browsing, streaming or gaming.

Drop-test protection: 6 ft. drop-test protection that exceeds military drop standards.

“The ReachCase is a one-of-a kind case, as it offers best-in-class protection for the phone and the unique ability to improve antenna performance. Now, for the first time ever, Galaxy S8 and S8+ users can maximize the performance of their device by simply extending the case’s built-in antenna,” said Gentry Jensen, CEO, Antenna79. “Using the ReachCase is simple—snap it on, slide it out and gain the benefit of a stronger signal.”

“We are always looking to meet and exceed the needs of our shoppers and are excited to have ReachCase for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in our stores because this case not only protects the phone, but also maximizes performance,” said Brett Bradshaw, SVP Sales, Spring Mobile.

Product Details



Price: The new ReachCase has a MSPR of $44.99.

Carrier Compatibility: The cases are compatible with Samsung S8 and S8+ phones and iPhone 7 and 7 Plus phones operating on AT&T and T-Mobile.

Availability: The ReachCase for the Samsung S8 and S8+ and iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is available at select Spring Mobile retail locations. Visit SpringMobile.com to find your closest store. Consumers can also purchase it online at ReachCase.com.

Testing: Rigorous independent laboratory testing has proven that ReachCase is always working to improve your signal. However, it is important to know that this doesn’t always result in additional “bars” on your display. Please visit ReachCase.com to learn more about the subtleties of signal strength and discover what’s going on “behind the bars.”

About Antenna79

Located in the mountain town of Salt Lake City, Utah, our team is made up of industry leaders, and founded by PhD scientists with training from MIT, UCLA and the University of Manchester. Our expert team of engineers develops customized antenna designs solutions to maximize the performance of any wireless device. Our technology can be designed to address the specific needs of carriers, mobile device manufacturers, mobile accessory manufacturers, and wireless consumers. Contact us at info@antenna79.com for licensing information and to learn how our team can help your wireless product perform at its maximum potential.

About Spring Mobile

Spring Mobile was founded in 2001 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It provides AT&T and Cricket services across the country. Ongoing commitment to the company’s mission, vision and values has allowed it to grow from a handful of mall carts in Utah into America’s largest wireless retailer, with over 958 premier AT&T retail locations nationwide, and 70 Cricket locations nationwide.