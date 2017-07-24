The Providence Group Announces New Phase Open at Traditions

The Providence Group of Georgia, LLC, a Green Brick Partner, is excited to announce the opening of Phase IV at Traditions in South Forsyth. Priced from the high $400,000s, the long-awaited new phase is paired with the release of three signature home designs from The Providence Group featuring up to seven bedrooms, over 3,000 square feet of living space and deluxe interior appointments that create an easy, luxurious lifestyle.

The Matthews floor plan showcases an astounding amount of space for every family’s need with over 3,775 square feet, six-to-seven bedrooms, five-to-six baths and a three-car garage. Two guest bedrooms with full baths are located on the main level to offer a convenient living experience. The main level’s open-concept layout features a gourmet kitchen overlooking a cozy breakfast nook, family room and access to an outdoor living area. Other standout features on the main level include a study and formal dining room. The second level owner's suite features dual walk-in closets and an owner's bath with private dual vanities, a garden tub and separate walk-in shower. Additionally, the Matthews provides options for a third-level retreat with a full bedroom, flex room and full bath.

Stretching our over 3,010 square feet of living space, the Manning floor plan features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage. This plan offers incredible first-floor living options with a generous walk-in closet, garden tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. The main level showcases a gourmet kitchen with large island and views to the fireside family room, formal dining room and entry room. Additionally, the Manning offers the option for dual owner's suites on the main or upper level.

Boasting four bedrooms, four baths and a two-car garage, the Phillips floor plan occupies 3,060 square feet of living space. The gourmet kitchen is centered around a functional island with bar seating and provides views of the fireside family room and spacious formal dining room, ideal for entertaining. The owner’s suite includes an oversized walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. The Phillips also offers the option to include dual owner’s suites on the main or upper level.

Traditions, recognized twice by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association at its OBIE Awards, offers unparalleled, comfortable and stylish homes paired with luxurious community amenities, including a clubhouse with exercise facilities, tennis courts, signature pool, playgrounds and sports fields.

Nearby amenities and attractions include a walking path to Fowler Park, connection to the Big Creek Greenway Trail System, 12 parks, the Collection at Forsyth and more. For added convenience and additional entertainment options, GA 400 is located less than two miles away. Children living at Traditions attend excellent Forsyth County schools, all ranked in the Top 100 Schools in Georgia, at Midway Elementary, Desana Middle and West Forsyth High.

To take advantage of the brand-new home designs and unparalleled amenities and locale available at Traditions, visit http://www.TheProvidenceGroup.com/Traditions.

About The Providence Group of Georgia, LLC

The Providence Group of Georgia LLC was ranked the No. 7 largest builder in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in August 2015, and No. 95 on the Builder 100 list announced by BUILDER Magazine in May 2014. Atlanta native, Warren Jolly, serves as president of The Providence Group of Georgia LLC. Between Warren Jolly and his dad Pete Jolly, they bring a combined 50 years of development, home building and marketing experience to The Providence Group. Together, they have built and developed in prime locations throughout metro Atlanta with unique trademarks such as luxury low maintenance lifestyles, livable and unique floor plans and stunning exterior designs. In 2014, The Providence Group opened its first Design Center featuring 5,000 square feet of luxurious interior, exterior and outdoor living design options. The Providence Group is a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ symbol GRBK). For more information about The Providence Group and its commitment to Luxury Living by Design, visit http://www.TheProvidenceGroup.com.