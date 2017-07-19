Diamond Communication Solutions Wins Prestigious Communicator Awards

2016 Communicator Award Winner “We are honored to share these awards with the best communicators worldwide. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing our clients innovative ways to communicate with diverse audiences.

Diamond was recognized for both client related communications as well as corporate branding including;

Best in Class Award of Excellence for user experience

Diamond Communication Solutions

Insurance Enrollment site

Awards of Distinction for instruction and branded online video

Diamond Healthcare Communications

“The Making of Patient Friendly Statements”

Awards of Distinction for branded content in online video

Diamond Communication Solutions

“Welcome Palmetto to the Diamond Family”

“We are honored to share these awards with the best communicators worldwide. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with progressive and innovative ways to communicate with diverse audiences in the healthcare, insurance, and financial industries,” noted Cyndi W. Greenglass, Senior Vice President Strategic Solutions of Diamond Communication Solutions.

With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

“We are both excited and amazed by the quality of work received for the 23rd Annual Communicator Awards. This year’s class of entries is a true reflection of the progressive and innovative nature of marketing and communications,” noted Linda Day, executive director of the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.